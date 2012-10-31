TEXT-Fitch: Deutsche Bank Q3 results are ratings neutral

Oct 31 - Fitch Ratings says that Deutsche Bank AG's ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'/'a') were generally in line with the agency's expectations and consequently have no rating implications. Deutsche Bank reported pre-tax profit of EUR1.1bn for Q312, a 10% increase over Q212 pre-tax profit and a 22% year-on-year improvement for the quarter. Compared with Q311, all business segments reported improved pre-tax profit. Fitch affirmed Deutsche Bank's ratings earlier in October 2012, based on the agency's expectation that the bank would strengthen capital ratios speedily from its current weak level to bring them more into line with peers'. In its results presentation, the bank confirmed its end-March 2013 common equity Tier 1 (CET1) 'look-through' Basel III target of above 8% and announced that its ratio had improved in Q312 to about 7%. By end-2015, the bank expects this ratio to reach over 10%. The bank reduced Basel III risk-weighted-assets (RWA; including the impact of lower capital deductions) by EUR25bn in Q312, mainly by the sale of securitisation positions, which accounted for a EUR17bn RWA reduction. RWA reductions in the quarter were about 28% of the bank's total EUR90bn target by end-March 2013. Fitch considers Deutsche Bank's funding and liquidity a relative strength. The bank completed its FY12 EUR15bn funding plan in September, raising EUR16bn of debt. At the same time, Deutsche Bank maintained its liquidity reserves at EUR210bn at end-September, equal to about 180% of short-term discretionary wholesale funding. Deutsche Bank's plans to improve its profitability significantly by 2015 includes a material reduction in operating expenses to reach its target 65% cost/income ratio, which Fitch considers ambitious. Q312 results included EUR391m expenses related to restructuring costs, additional severance payments and integration costs. Operating expenses in Q312 also included EUR289m litigation-related expenses and increased policyholder benefits and claims of EUR161m. The bank expects to realise annual savings of EUR4.5bn by 2015, of which EUR1.6bn by 2013. However, the efficiency savings will be outweighed by reorganisation costs in 2012 (EUR600m) and 2013 (EUR1.7bn). Deutsche Bank's Q312 performance benefited from revenue growth in corporate banking and securities, where Q312 pre-tax profit amounted to EUR662m compared to a EUR357m pre-tax profit in Q212. Fixed income sales and trading revenue improved 15% qoq, driven by the modest improvement in market sentiment and higher client activity, and the bank reported record Q3 fixed income sales and trading revenue. Equity sales and trading revenue also improved, compared with both Q212 and to Q311, benefiting from higher cash equity revenue while equity derivatives performed slightly worse than in Q212. However, provisions for credit losses in the investment banking business more than doubled to EUR278m in Q312, driven by impairments on the bank's portfolio of legacy assets. The bank's global transaction banking business generated EUR340m pre-tax profit in the quarter. The private and business clients division reported Q312 pre-tax profit of EUR492m, which included gains from the sale of non-core assets of Deutsche Postbank. The bank's domestic retail operations should benefit from significant synergies after the integration of Postbank has been completed, but Deutsche Bank announced that it expects integration costs in Q412 to increase significantly from the EUR71m booked in Q312. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com