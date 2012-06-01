版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 2日 星期六 04:51 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's rates American Casino & Entertainment Properties

June 1 Moody's rates American Casino & Entertainment Properties LLC proposed notes B3; affirms B3 corporate family rating

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐