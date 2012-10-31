TEXT-Fitch downgrades DECO 15 class B notes

Oct 31 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded DECO 15 - Pan Europe 6 Ltd's (DECO 15) class B notes and affirmed the other classes, as follows: EUR7.6m class A1 due July 2014 (XS0307398841) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR202m class A2 due July 2014 (XS0307400258) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR101m class A3 due July 2014 (XS0307400506) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable EUR56.3m class B due July 2014 (XS0307401140) downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable EUR57.8m class C due July 2014 (XS0307405133) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable EUR43.2m class D due July 2014 (XS0307405729) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) 90% EUR16.4m class E due July 2014 (XS0307406453) affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE90% The downgrade of the class B notes reflects the application of ambiguous principal pay rules in a manner that is not favourable to this class of notes. The associated risk of prolonged pro rata payment makes allocation among noteholders (other than the class A notes) sensitive to outcomes that are difficult to predict with confidence. As a result, there is less differentiation in Fitch's ratings below the class A notes. The transaction is structured to allow, subject to compliance with sequential pay triggers, the bulk of principal receipts (including recovery proceeds) to be applied to note classes in proportions specified according to an initial dual categorisation of loans, with any surplus allocated pro rata among classes B through F. Even without a switch to sequential pay, these rules safeguard at least 85% of principal being shared by the classes A1, A2 and A3 notes (80% of this principal allocated to the A1 class, the surplus to classes A2 and A3 pro rata). This underpins the high ratings assigned to these classes. Sequential pay will be triggered if losses exceed EUR70m or if enough loans are in default (determined according to original loan terms and inclusive of loans that have been worked out at a loss). One of the default tests is breached if more than five loans are in default - an outcome not expected by Fitch. The more significant trigger is if "the cumulative percentage of Loans (calculated by reference to the principal amount outstanding of the Loans as at the date of calculation) which have defaulted since the Closing Date is greater than 12.5 per cent." Fitch is unable to determine from this language whether the 12.5% threshold is intended to be applied in relation to the principal balance at closing or at present. Nevertheless, the test is actually being applied in relation to the closing balance (EUR1,445.3m), subject to which it is accordingly more likely to remain in compliance. (Dividing the defaulted balance by the current balance would find the trigger, if interpreted as such, already in breach, since two loans accounting for EUR88.5m, Plus Retail and Main, failed to repay when due.) In Fitch's analysis, breaching the 12.5% trigger is contingent on the EUR151.8 Mansford OBI loan defaulting at its July 2014 maturity date, provided also that the EUR76.5m Main loan does not recover in full. While this combination of events is Fitch's central expectation, there is uncertainty surrounding this outcome which is factored in the ratings of the affected classes. Postponing reversion to sequential pay allows more principal to leak to junior classes - from recoveries collected on loans already in default and/or from redemption funds on the higher quality loans expected to redeem in the interim. There is a core of credit strength in the pool, with three loans, OWG MF (secured on multifamily housing), SCN Shopping Centre (on an Austrian shopping centre) and Fishman Coop III (on a Swiss retail asset), all expected to repay in full before Mansford OBI matures. Fitch identifies two plausible outcomes: either sequential pay commences in July 2014 (when Mansford OBI matures) or not at all. These two scenarios would leave the classes B through F in a markedly different position, which complicates the credit analysis of the rated bonds (class F is unrated). The higher ranking of these classes would naturally benefit from a breach of a sequential pay trigger, and classes B and C could arguably be considered investment grade in this scenario. However, if the sequential pay triggers remain in compliance (i.e. if Main recovers or Mansford OBI redeems), the classes B through E would likely fall into distressed territory owing to pro rata allocation of losses - even though the gross amount of principal returned to noteholders would be boosted. While the risk that the deal does not revert to sequential is a drag on credit quality, particularly on the ratings of classes B and C, Fitch expects the trigger eventually to be breached given the high leverage of the defaulted Main loan and the Mansford OBI. This also accounts for the continuing difference in the ratings of the class A2 and A3 notes. Since the last rating action in November 2011, there has been full repayment of by far the largest loan in the pool, the EUR712m Centro loan. However, beside the two loans in default and the Mansford OBI loan, Fitch believes the AOK Schwerin and Freiberg loans are both in negative equity and likely to suffer losses. A minimum of three years remains between the maturity of Freiburg and the legal maturity of the notes in April 2018, which gives the servicer (Situs Asset Management Limited, rated 'CPS3+') and/or special servicer (Hatfield Philips International Ltd, 'CSS3+') time to enact a range of workout strategies in order to maximise recoveries. Contact: Lead Surveillance Analyst Stephen Hughes Associate Director +44 20 3530 1412 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London, E14 5GN Secondary Surveillance Analyst Daniel York Director +44 20 3530 1034 Committee Chairperson Euan Gatfield Managing Director +44 20 3530 1157 Media Relations: Mark Morley, London, Tel: +44 0203 530 1526, Email: mark.morley@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. 