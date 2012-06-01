TEXT-S&P cuts inVentiv Health rating to 'B-'

Overview -- U.S. contract research organization inVentiv Health's first-quarter 2012 cash flows were below our expectations, straining liquidity. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B-' from 'B', reflecting our expectation that free cash flow will be negative in 2012 and that leverage will remain in excess of 6x for at least another year. -- The outlook is negative, reflecting our belief that margin improvement from the achievement of merger and restructuring-related synergies is at least another year away, and that covenants will be tight in 2013 unless inVentiv realizes cost savings and improves cash flows. Rating Action On June 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Burlington, Mass.-based contract research organization (CRO) inVentiv Health Inc. to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is negative. These actions result from weaker-than-expected operating results and inVentiv's use of the revolver to fund two recent acquisitions, leading to lower liquidity. Based on year-to-date performance and the ongoing restructuring of the business, we expect 2012 free cash flow to be negative. We lowered the issue-level rating on inVentiv's senior secured debt to 'B+' (two notches above the corporate credit rating) from 'BB-'. The recovery rating is '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We also lowered the issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'CCC' (two notches below the corporate credit rating) from 'CCC+'. It has a '6' recovery rating, indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale Our rating on inVentiv reflects the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and "weak" business risk profile, according to our criteria. The highly leveraged financial risk profile is dominated by adjusted leverage that we expect to remain above 7x for the next two years and tight liquidity. The weak business risk profile reflects inVentiv's need to quickly integrate several recent acquisitions and the improving--but still uncertain--environment for outsourced pharmaceutical services. The highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects inVentiv's pro forma adjusted leverage of more than 7x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the low-single digits. The high leverage results from inVentiv's LBO in 2010 and three significant debt-financed acquisitions in 2011. The company also drew on its revolver to complete two smaller, tuck-in acquisitions in the first quarter of 2012. First-quarter results were weaker than expected, even after accounting for a previously announced project delay that hurt the Clinical segment. This leads us to believe inVentiv will increase business and expand margins at a significantly slower pace than previously expected. We have revised our 2012 expectations. We now expect inVentiv to generate high-single- to low-double-digit revenue growth, driven by acquisitions. Without acquisitions, we believe revenue growth would be in the low-single-digit area, lower than the mid-single-digit 2011 organic growth. While EBITDA will benefit from a full year of the acquired businesses, we expect synergies to be realized on a rolling basis throughout the year. This, combined with restructuring expenses, will result in low-double-digit EBITDA margins (an improvement relative to 2011 because of the higher margin characteristics of the acquired CRO businesses). This also incorporates our expectation that revenue and EBITDA growth will be stronger in the second half of the year than the first. After the impact of acquisitions, we expect 2012 free cash flow will be negative. The company's weak business risk profile reflects the challenge inVentiv faces in integrating its recent acquisitions. While they enhance inVentiv's presence in the competitive CRO industry and put it solidly within the tier of midsized providers, the company faces challenges in integrating these businesses with its existing contract sales organization (CSO) and consulting services businesses. Pro forma for the acquisitions, we expect approximately 50% of inVentiv's revenues will come from the CRO segment, about 46% of revenue coming from the CSO segment, and the balance from the smaller consulting segment. While the CRO business could benefit from scale over the longer term, we believe it lacks the scale and reach of diversified global CROs such as Pharmaceutical Product Development or Charles River Laboratories, both of which have fair business risk profiles. Over the near term, integration risk will be elevated, because inVentiv needs to quickly and effectively merge the two CROs. Without its own key scientific and management expertise in the CRO space, inVentiv depends on retaining key leadership talent from i3 and PharmaNet. Moreover, the CRO industry is highly competitive and fragmented and inVentiv competes against larger, better established competitors in a slowly recovering industry. To date, the largest competitors have disproportionately benefited from the industry recovery, a trend that we believe may continue. Management's appetite for growth through acquisitions remains, and we believe it will continue making smaller, tuck-in acquisitions. Liquidity After the recent revolver draws, inVentiv's liquidity is "less than adequate." We expect covenants to be tight once the impact of the March amendment permitting additional add-backs for pro forma costs savings rolls off in 2013. Relevant supporting factors are: -- We believe sources of cash will exceed mandatory uses over the next 12-24 months by around 1.2x; -- Sources of liquidity include $41 million in unrestricted cash, $61.1 million available under the $130 million revolver, and about $80 million in expected FFO; uses include about $50 million in capital expenditures, about $15 million in working capital usage, $8 million in annual amortization, and $70 million in acquisitions; -- We believe covenant cushions will tighten in 2013, limiting access to the remaining $61 million available under the company's $130 million revolver; -- We expect negative free cash flows this year and only modestly positive free cash flow in 2013; and -- We do not believe inVentiv can absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on inVentiv, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our negative rating outlook on inVentiv reflects our expectation that low-single-digit organic revenue growth will be insufficient to reduce leverage meaningfully from current levels, even with our base-case expectation of improvement in EBITDA margin. Unless the company can quickly execute its restructuring plans, covenants will be very tight in 2013, which could further constrain liquidity. We could consider an outlook revision to stable if inVentiv improves its margins through its ongoing restructuring activities, leading to an EBITDA margin that lowers leverage and aids the covenant cushions. This would require inVentiv to expand EBITDA margins to the mid-teens. We could lower our rating if liquidity tightens further. This could happen if the CRO industry experiences another downturn that hurts inVentiv's revenues and EBITDA, causing us to question its ability to pay down its considerable debt burden. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; Outlook Action To From inVentiv Health Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B/Stable/-- Downgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From inVentiv Health Inc. Senior Secured B+ BB- Recovery Rating 1 1 Senior Unsecured CCC CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 6