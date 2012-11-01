TEXT-Fitch affirms Banco Pichincha IDR at 'B-'

Nov 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Pichincha C.A. y Subsidiarias'
(Pichincha) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list of Pichincha's ratings follows at the end of this release.
Pichincha's Viability Rating (VR) drives its long-term IDR. The bank's VR
reflects its strong franchise and market share, broad deposit base and ample
liquidity. Nevertheless, Ecuador's political and regulatory uncertainty and a
challenging operating environment continue to burden the bank's ratings.
Pichincha's ratings are constrained by the sovereign's ratings and government
intervention that could negatively affect the bank's performance.
Despite having the largest deposit market share, Fitch believes that Pichincha
cannot rely upon government support, should it be necessary, due to Ecuador's
weak fiscal stance and the lack of a lender of last resort, underpinning both
the bank's support rating of '5' and support floor rating of 'NF'.
An upgrade of the sovereign's ratings could lead to an upgrade of Pichincha's
ratings if the bank sustains adequate capital, asset quality, and profitability
ratios. The Rating Outlook on Ecuador's IDR is currently Positive. Severe asset
quality deterioration, weak financial performance, or government intervention
that negatively affects the bank's liquidity or balance sheet to a level that is
no longer consistent with the bank's current ratings could pressure
creditworthiness.
Asset quality deteriorated during the first half of 2012 mostly reflecting the
maturation of Pichincha's rapidly growing microcredit and consumer portfolio. At
June 30, 2012, Pichincha's impaired loans/total loans ratio of 3.5% compared
unfavorably to both the domestic peer median of 2.2% and the international peer
median of 1.5%, a trend that is likely to continue given the bank's higher
proportion of retail lending. However, management expects charge-offs and
recoveries to reduce the bank's impaired loans/total loans ratio to a level
similar to year-end 2011 (YE11) by YE12. Loan loss reserve coverage of impaired
loans exceeds the domestic peer median and is in line with international peers.
Pichincha's profitability weakened in the first half of 2012. As a result, the
bank's annualized ROAA reached around 0.9% at June 30, 2012, comparing
unfavorably to both domestic and international peers. Given recent and potential
regulatory changes, Fitch believes that profitability may weaken in the near
term, but will continue to underpin sufficient capital growth over the medium
term.
As is the case with other Ecuadorean banks, Pichincha needs to maintain its net
interest margin, moderate credit growth and enhanced efficiency to sustain key
profitability ratios over the medium term, particularly in light of new fee
restrictions, challenges to diversifying non-interest income with the recent
divestment of nonfinancial subsidiaries and increased credit costs. Internal
capital generation could be further challenged if the government's proposal to
fund an increase in social expenditures with the private banks' profits, most
likely through higher taxation, is approved by Congress.
Pichincha's capitalization ratios declined relative to levels reported before
2010 due to stronger asset growth. Although capitalization is lower compared to
large domestic and international peers, Fitch believes Pichincha's capital
ratios are adequate in light of the bank's risk profile. Furthermore, strong
reserve coverage of impaired loans somewhat mitigates lower capitalization.
Pichincha is Ecuador's largest bank with about 29% of the system's assets at
end-June 2012. Incorporated in 1906, the group offers a wide array of services
to corporate, middle market, and retail customers. Pichincha is tightly
controlled by its main shareholder Fidel Egas Grijalva, who holds 61% of the
company's stock.
Fitch has affirmed Pichincha's ratings as follows:
--Foreign currency long-term IDR at 'B-'; Stable Outlook;
--Foreign currency short-term IDR at 'B';
--Viability rating at 'b-';
--Support rating at '5';
--Support Floor at'NF'.
