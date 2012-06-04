版本:
TEXT-S&P affirms Mutual of Omaha Insurance Co

Overview	
     -- The Mutual of Omaha group has a very strong competitive position,
expected operating performance and liquidity.	
     -- We are affirming our ratings on the group's core affiliates and 	
raising the rating on United World Life, which we now consider to be core to 	
the enterprise.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects that a rating change is unlikely unless 	
financial metrics deteriorate below our 2012 expectations.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+/A-1' 	
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on core affiliates of the 	
Mutual of Omaha group, as well as its 'A-' rating on Mutual of Omaha Insurance 	
Co.'s surplus notes. At the same time we are raising the long-term 	
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on United World Life 	
Insurance Co. to 'A+' from 'A'. We had considered United World Life to be 	
strategically important to the enterprise, but now consider it to be core 	
under our group rating methodology. The outlook on all entities is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The affirmations reflect our expectation that Mutual of Omaha's pretax 	
generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) insurance operating earnings 	
will increase to very strong historical levels in 2012, compared with $299 	
million in 2011. The company's operating earnings deteriorated about 20% in 	
2011 largely because of the company's mispricing its Medicare Supplement Plan 	
N business. The company began to take various remedial actions beginning in 	
October 2010 such as no longer writing new Plan N business (as of April 2011), 	
tightening its underwriting practices, and obtaining rate increases. Based on 	
first-quarter 2012 results, these actions appear to have been effective as 	
evidenced by earnings of $81.3 million compared with $12.1 million in 2011. 	
Specifically, Medicare Supplement earnings improved to a first-quarter 2012 	
gain of $21 million compared with a $33.9 million loss in 2011.	
	
Mutual of Omaha has a very strong competitive position. The company maintains 	
an excellent franchise value, brand-name recognition, a broad array of product 	
offerings, and diverse distribution channels. The group is a top-five provider 	
of whole life insurance and is a top-three provider of Medicare Supplement 	
insurance in the U.S. Besides having a set of core products with critical mass 	
and good growth potential, Mutual of Omaha will continue to provide other, 	
more commoditized products as long as they generate a favorable return.	
	
Mutual of Omaha's consolidated capital declined by about $200 million in 2011 	
as a result of reduced statutory earnings because of the Medicare Supplement 	
Plan N mispricing. Additional reductions resulted from a revised process for 	
indentifying potential life insurance claims. Our pro-forma year-end 2011 	
capital model for the group resulted in a slight capital redundancy at the 'A' 	
level. However, we believe that the group's ability to generate statutory 	
earnings in 2012 will be sufficient to keep capitalization redundant at the 	
'A' level at year end.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Mutual of Omaha's competitive 	
position will remain very strong, that the company's pretax GAAP insurance 	
operating earnings will increase to very strong historical levels, and that 	
capitalization will remain redundant at the 'A' level. If it becomes apparent 	
that earnings will be less than expectations or capitalization will become 	
deficient at the 'A' level, we could lower the ratings by one notch. While 	
unlikely, if earnings exceed $450 million and it becomes apparent that 	
capitalization is progressing toward redundancy at the 'AA' level, we could 	
raise the ratings by one notch.	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Mutual of Omaha Insurance Co.	
Companion Life Insurance Co. (NY)	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/--       	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/--       	
	
United of Omaha Life Insurance Co.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/A-1      	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/A-1      	
	
Mutual of Omaha Insurance Co.	
 Subordinated                           A-                 	
 Preferred Stock                        A-                 	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
United World Life Insurance Co.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/--       A/Stable/--	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/--       A/Stable/--

