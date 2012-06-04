TEXT-S&P on Zuffa LLC

June 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts sporting event promoter and producer Zuffa LLC's senior secured term loan remain unchanged following a $50 million add-on proposed to its senior secured term loan. The issue-level rating on the term loan is 'BB' (the same as the corporate credit rating) with a '4' recovery rating, indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The add-on would bring the total size of the senior secured credit facility, which also includes a $50 million revolving credit facility, to $525 million. Zuffa intends to use the proceeds from the additional debt to repay the outstanding balance on its revolving credit facility. Our 'BB' corporate credit rating on Zuffa remains unchanged and reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "fair" and our assessment of its financial risk profile as "aggressive," according to our criteria. Our assessment of Zuffa's business risk profile as fair reflects the potential for revenue and EBITDA volatility given the company's primarily event-driven business model, its vulnerability to changing consumer preferences, and susceptibility to variability in consumer discretionary spending Our assessment of Zuffa's financial risk profile as "aggressive" reflects management's aggressive financial policy, illustrated by the high level of distributions in recent years, and its relatively high debt leverage. These factors partly are offset by our belief that Zuffa's strong EBITDA margin and healthy cash flow conversion rate are sustainable over the near to intermediate term. (For the complete corporate credit rating analysis, see the summary analysis on Zuffa, published Feb. 27, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Zuffa LLC Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- Senior Secured $525 mil term loan BB Recovery Rating 4