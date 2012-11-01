TEXT-Fitch rates Cielo SA IDR, proposed notes 'BBB+'

Nov 1 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following ratings to Cielo S.A.
(Cielo) and its subsidiary Cielo USA Inc.:
Cielo
--Foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Local currency IDR 'BBB+';
--Long-term national scale rating 'AAA(bra)'.
Cielo USA Inc.
--Foreign currency IDR 'BBB+';
--Proposed Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook for the corporate ratings is Stable.
Cielo's investment grade ratings reflect the company's leading position in the
Brazilian card payment industry and the strength and resilience of its business
model, which is supported by the growing and predictable revenue stream from a
diversified base of affiliated merchants. Cielo has a solid capital structure,
liquidity position, and the ability to generate strong and resilient cash flow
in its business.
Cielo's ratings also incorporate the low counterparty risks associated with the
Brazilian banking system, as more than 95% of credit and debit transactions are
settled with investment grade banks. The support and the strength of its
controlling shareholders, Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco) [rated 'AAA(bra)'
National Scale; local currency IDR 'A-' and foreign currency IDR 'BBB+' by
Fitch] and Banco do Brasil S.A. (Banco do Brasil) [rated 'AAA(bra)' National
Scale; local and foreign currency IDR 'BBB' by Fitch] are also incorporated in
the ratings. Cielo's ratings are not limited by the credit profile of one of its
main shareholders, Banco do Brasil, as it divides the control of the company
with Bradesco and its access to Cielo's cash flow is restricted to dividends.
The Brazilian card payment industry has high barriers to entry, which support
Cielo's strong market position. Fitch views Cielo's business model as
sustainable over the medium term, despite the highly competitive environment.
Cielo's strong competitive advantage in the industry relies, among other
factors, on the relationship and distribution network of four important banks in
the Brazilian financial system.
Cielo USA Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cielo. The proposed senior
unsecured notes of approximately USD750 million to USD1 billion are
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Cielo. The use of proceeds are for
debt refinancing and for general corporate purposes. The credit quality of Cielo
and Cielo USA Inc. have been linked according to Fitch's 'Parent and Subsidiary
Rating Linkage' criteria report dated Aug. 8, 2012.
Leading Position in the Brazilian Card Payment Industry:
Cielo is the leading company in the merchant acquiring and payment processing
industry in Brazil and in Latin America. The company's estimated market share of
55% is based on the value of transactions with credit and debit cards.
Currently, Cielo and Redecard account for more than 95% of the market and given
the barriers to entry, Fitch does not expect a material reduction in its market
share over the medium term. The penetration of credit and debit cards in Brazil
is low, which supports Cielo's long-term growth prospects, and despite the more
competitive environment; Cielo's strategy to preserve margins may result in a
moderate reduction of market share in the short term.
Cielo affiliation with several of the leading banks in Brazil, gives it access
to their broad customer base to acquire merchants accounts and creates high
barriers to entry; approximately 60% of merchant accounts are established
through affiliations with banks. Cielo has a strong competitive advantage, as
the company relies on the strong relationship and distribution network of Banco
do Brasil, Bradesco, HSBC and Caixa, with total branches of 13,266 (about 60% of
the Brazilian banking system). Although Fitch does not expect a significant
change in the Brazilian card payment industry in the short term, the
uncertainties about the new entrants to the market and also possible new
regulatory requirements will be closely monitored.
Low Risk of Credit Loss:
Cielo currently has virtually no direct credit exposure to cardholders, as the
card-issuing bank guarantees cardholder's payment. The company is, however,
exposed to card-issuing bank defaults on a payment settlement for Visa
transactions. The licensing agreement with Mastercard mitigates this risk, as it
guarantees the settlement of all transactions. The risk associated to Visa
transactions is mitigated by the fact that more than 95% of the volume of credit
and debit transactions is concentrated in investment grade banks. For
non-investment grade banks, Cielo's prudent risk management policy requires the
card-issuing bank to pledge collateral.
Historically, Cielo has reported very low credit losses. The company is exposed
to merchants that accept cards processed by Cielo in terms of their performance,
payment of the rental of the equipment, fraud, and losses due to customer
charge-backs. Nonetheless, loss from transactions that result in fraud,
charge-backs, cancellation of sales by merchants and default in the payment of
the rental of equipment represented less than 1% of net revenues.
Low Liquidity Risk:
Cielo's liquidity is solid. As of Sept. 30, 2012, Cielo had cash and marketable
securities of BRL393 million and the company has strong financial flexibility to
quickly build up a cash cushion if necessary.
During the latest 12 months (LTM) ended September 2012, Cielo generated BRL3.7
billion of adjusted EBITDA, including financial income derived from the
discounting and pre-payment of its receivables to its merchants, BRL2.4 billion
in funds from operations (FFO) and BRL1.9 billion in cash flow from operations
(CFFO). These results compare with BRL3 billion, BRL2 billion and BRL1.8
billion, respectively, in 2011.
High dividends and the company's acquisition strategy have pressured the
company's free cash flow. In the LTM ended September 2012, investments totaled
BRL1.4 billion and dividends totaled BRL1.4 billion. In July 2012, Cielo
acquired a 100% participation in an American company, Merchant e-Solutions
(MeS), for USD670 million (BRL1.365 billion), which was partially financed with
debt. MeS should positively contribute to Cielo's growth strategy. Cielo has a
minimum dividend distribution policy of 50% of net income and in 2011, the
company distributed dividends of about 70% of net income.
Recurring and Growing Revenues:
Cielo's business model is stable, with a low correlation to economic cycles. The
revenue growth is generally driven by the increasing migration to an electronic
payment system from a cash system and increasing card payment penetration in
Brazil. In the LTM ended September 2012, net revenues was BRL5,024 million,
compared to BRL4,209 million in 2011, and does not include financial income from
pre-payment of payables to merchants. Cielo processed volume of BRL316 billion
of credit and debit card transactions in 2011, and BRL276 billion in the first
nine months of 2012. In 2011, revenues from the rental of POS equipment equaled
BRL1.1 billion and financial income from pre-payment/discounting of payables to
merchants equaled BRL587 million and also contributed to growth. Strong customer
diversification also supports the ratings.
Significant changes in the competitive landscape in the Brazilian card payment
industry have occurred since July 2010 as the market opened up to competition,
which has pressured Cielo's operating margins. In the LTM ended September 2012,
adjusted EBITDA margin was 63.5%, compared to 67.2% in 2010. Fitch does not
expect a significant reduction in net merchant discount rate (MDR) and adjusted
EBITDA margins should remain around 63% over the near term.
Leverage to Remain Low:
Cielo's leverage is low. As of Sept. 30, 2012, total debt was BRL1,121 million,
composed of a bridge loan of USD400 million to finance the MeS acquisition and
FINAME loans of BRL310 million to finance the purchase of POS equipment. In the
LTM ended September 2012, total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 0.3x, compared
to 0.1x in 2011. Leverage should increase to about 0.6x following the proposed
issuance of approximately USD750 million to USD1 billion; leverage is not
expected to materially change over the next few years. The proceeds will used to
repay the bridge loan issued to finance MeS acquisition, and for future working
capital needs.
Potential Rating or Outlook Drivers:
Ratings upgrades are not likely in the short to medium term. Cielo's IDRs are
already positioned at the same level of Brazil's country ceiling of 'BBB+'.
Ratings downgrades would most likely be driven by an increase in the volume of
credit and debit transactions with non-investment grade banks or not guaranteed
by Mastercard; by a weakening credit profile of the main banks that operate with
Cielo; and/or by a significant loss due to fraud and charge-backs. Factors that
could lead to consideration of a Negative Outlook or downgrade also include
effects on the business caused by the competitive environment and significant
changes in the regulatory risk.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011);
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 8, 2012).
