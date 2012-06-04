TEXT-S&P rates Norbord Inc notes

June 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its 'BB-' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to Toronto-based Norbord Inc.'s proposed US$165 million senior secured notes. A '3' recovery rating reflects our expectation of a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in our simulated default scenario. At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'B+' issue-level rating and '5' recovery rating to Norbord's proposed US$75 senior unsecured notes. A '5' recovery rating indicates our expectation of a modest (10%-30%) recovery in our simulated default scenario. The proposed senior secured notes would rank equally with Norbord's 2017 secured notes and revolving credit facility, and the proposed senior unsecured notes would be structurally subordinated to all secured debt. We understand that proceeds from the proposed notes will be used to repay US$240 million of senior secured notes maturing in July 2012 and will not affect the company's credit metrics. Norbord's leverage is 10x at present; however, we expect modest improvements in EBITDA to reduce leverage to about 7x by year-end 2012. The company's liquidity remains adequate. The ratings on Norbord reflect what we view as the company's weak business risk profile and aggressive financial risk profile. "We believe that Norbord's business risk profile reflects its low-cost operations and market position as the second-largest North American oriented strandboard producer," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jatinder Mall. "These strengths are partially offset, in our opinion, by Norbord's exposure to housing construction markets, its highly leveraged capital structure, and weak profitability," Mr. Mall added. The negative outlook on Norbord reflects Standard & Poor's expectations that the company's credit metrics will remain weak in the near term given a prolonged recovery of the U.S. housing construction market. Norbord is the second-largest oriented strandboard producer in the world, with annual capacity of more than 5 billion square feet. The company also produces particleboard and medium density fiberboard. Its operating facilities are located primarily in North America and about one-quarter of its capacity is in Europe. RATINGS LIST Norbord Inc. Corporate credit rating BB-/Negative/-- Ratings Assigned US$165 million sr secured notes BB- Recovery rating 3 US$75 million sr unsecured notes B+ Recovery rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.