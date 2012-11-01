TEXT - Fitch rates Covanta Holdings Corp new tax-exempt bonds

Nov 1 - Fitch Ratings has assigned its 'BB+' rating to the proposed issuance
of Covanta Holdings Corporation's (Covanta) $335 million unsecured tax-exempt
bonds with maturities ranging from 12-30 years. These bonds are guaranteed by
Covanta's wholly owned subsidiary, Covanta Energy Corporation (CEC). In
addition, Fitch has upgraded its rating for the $1.2 billion senior secured
facilities at CEC to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. A complete list of rating actions is
provided at the end of this release.
Fitch has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BB' for Covanta and CEC.
The IDRs of Covanta and CEC are linked due to a high degree of business, legal
and financial linkages. The Rating Outlook is Stable for both the entities.
Fitch has also affirmed its 'BB' rating for Covanta's existing 6.375% $400
million senior unsecured notes due 2022, 7.25% $400 million senior unsecured
notes due 2020 and 3.25% $460 million cash convertible senior notes due 2014.
The net proceeds from the new $335 million issuance of tax-exempt bonds by
Covanta will be used to refinance Haverhill, Niagara and SEMASS project bonds,
which all together have a face value of $328 million. In addition, the
transaction will raise $20 million in new proceeds to fund qualifying capital
expenditures in Massachusetts. In Fitch's view, the proposed transaction
enhances Covanta's consolidated debt maturity profile and is modestly positive
for liquidity given the release of project restricted funds that result in
approximately $52 million of net cash proceeds to the company. However, the
transaction results in modestly higher leverage in 2013 and beyond compared to
Fitch's prior forecasts given that amortizing project debt is being replaced
with bonds with long-term bullet maturities.
Fitch views the proposed transaction as favorable for CEC's secured debt since
its relative position in the overall capital structure is improved due to a
reduction in the amount of project-level debt outstanding that was structurally
superior. Pro forma for the transaction, the project debt at CEC's various
domestic project subsidiaries will be $275 million as compared to $603 million
preceding the transaction. The release of liens due to the prepayment of project
debt enhances the collateral package for CEC's secured debt. As a result, Fitch
has upgraded the ratings of CEC's secured debt by one-notch. The proposed new
tax-exempt bonds are notched one-level higher than Covanta's existing unsecured
debt due to the upstream guarantee from CEC.
The 'BB' IDR reflects Covanta's reliance on distributions from its wholly owned
subsidiary, CEC, which, in turn, derives cash flow from upstream distributions
by its numerous project subsidiaries. Covanta's ratings reflect its visible and
sustainable cash flow generation from highly contracted waste disposal and
energy revenue with credit-worthy counterparties and a small, but increasing
proportion of recycled metal sales. Covanta enjoys a strong liquidity position
including a stable free cash flow profile, manageable debt maturities and
consistently demonstrated capital markets access. The ratings also reflect a
highly leveraged capital structure and structural subordination of corporate
debt to the debt at various project subsidiaries.
Fitch has modestly reduced its revenue and EBITDA expectations for Covanta for
the near term as challenging economic conditions persist. Fitch expects waste
volumes to be slightly lower than its prior forecast. Fitch expects Covanta's
waste and service fee revenue to benefit from contractual escalations in tip and
service fees, which are usually indexed to inflation and an increase in higher
priced, special waste volume in the overall mix. Covanta's service and waste
disposal agreements expire at various times and the company has been successful
in extending a majority of its existing contracts. However, Fitch expects that
the average contract length for waste and energy revenues if going to become
shorter as historical contracts roll-off. There are several service-fee owned
contracts that face contract expiration over 2014-2016 and will likely get
extended or transition to tip-fee structure, in Fitch's opinion.
Continued weakness in natural gas prices has negatively affected power prices
leading to a lower energy revenue expectation than Fitch's prior estimates.
Fitch recently lowered its natural gas price outlook to $2.75/3.50/4.00 per
MMBtu for 2012/2013/2014, respectively. Approximately, 80% of Covanta's retained
electricity production in under contract and/or hedged for 2013. However, with
the roll-off of historical contracts, a greater proportion of energy revenues
will get exposed to market-driven rates.
Fitch expects a strong growth in recycled metal revenues driven by higher metal
recoveries. Covanta has been channeling a portion of its surplus cash toward
smaller projects that can drive organic growth. These include modest capital
investments to enhance metal recovery during waste-to-energy conversion. Fitch
also expects a shift in mix to non-ferrous metals, which would further boost the
metal revenue. The pricing environment for both ferrous and non-ferrous metals,
however, has turned soft during 2012 with the slowdown of major global
economies.
Fitch expects consolidated EBITDA to be under pressure over 2012-2014 driven by
weaker energy revenues, partially offset by an increase in metal revenue and a
shift in mix toward higher priced special waste. Toward the latter part of the
forecast period, Fitch expects EBITDA growth to rebound from improved power
prices, higher retained share of electricity production and sustained growth in
metal revenues. Fitch expects the free cash flow generation to remain more or
less stable over 2012-2014 and then be negatively impacted from higher cash tax
payout due to the expiration of net operating losses, offset by EBITDA growth.
Fitch expects the company to generate surplus cash flow of approximately $100
million annually over the next five years after netting dividend, maintenance
and growth capex. In absence of significant development projects and after
meeting the declining scheduled project debt payments, Fitch considers it likely
that management will use the surplus cash to return to shareholders. Covanta
will be de-leveraging its capital structure due to the scheduled pay down of
project debt, which will minimize structural subordination of cash flows and is
positive for the credit profile. It is quite likely that management may raise
debt at the corporate level in order to utilize the freed up capacity and use
the proceeds to further return capital to shareholders. Any significant
re-levering of the balance sheet would be negative for Covanta's credit profile
and could warrant a downward revision in ratings.
Covanta's financial flexibility is quite robust given a healthy cash flow
generation profile, adequate liquidity and sufficient flexibility to allocate
surplus capital within the limitations of the existing and proposed debt
instruments. As of Sept. 30, 2012, Covanta had unrestricted cash and cash
equivalents of $262 million and availability under its revolver of $597 million.
Fitch estimates Covanta's consolidated gross leverage to be approximately 4.0
times and funds flow from operations (FFO) to total debt to approach 15% toward
the end of Fitch's forecast period (2015). These metrics are in line with
Fitch's guideline ratios for a medium-risk 'BB' rated issuer.
The Stable Outlook for Covanta incorporates Fitch's expectation that its cash
flow generation remains solid and credit metrics remain stable over the forecast
period supported by a strong liquidity profile that should enable the company to
withstand any worsening of the commodity downturn.
Fitch's rating concerns include increasing business risk as historical, long
tenured waste, service and energy contracts expire and the proportion of
commodity-driven organic initiatives, which include metal sales and special
waste, rise. Covanta has pursued an aggressive capital allocation policy that is
directed toward returning capital to shareholders over the last two years.
Ratings Triggers:
Positive: Any positive rating actions in the near term will likely be driven by
any material change in the company's capital allocation decisions.
Negative: Fitch could take negative rating actions if management were to seek
additional leverage to return capital to shareholders or to materially increase
capital spending.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Covanta Holding Corporation
--$335 million unsecured tax-exempt bonds 'BB+'.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Covanta Energy Corporation
--$900 million senior secured revolver due 2017 to 'BBB-' from 'BB+';
--$300 million senior secured term loan due 2019 to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Covanta Holding Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'BB';
--$400 million 7.25% senior unsecured notes due 2020 at 'BB';
--$400 million new senior unsecured notes due 2022 at 'BB';
--$406 million 3.25% cash convertible senior notes due 2014 at 'BB'.
Covanta Energy Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'BB'.