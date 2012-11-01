TEXT-Fitch rates El Paso Pipeline Partners Operating offering 'BBB-'

Nov 1 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to El Paso Pipeline
Partners Operating Company LLC (EPBO) proposed offering of $475 million in
senior notes due 2042. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The notes will rank pari
passu with all of EPBO's existing and future unsecured senior indebtedness and
will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by El
Paso Pipeline Partners, L.P. (NYSE: EPB). Proceeds from the notes will go repay
borrowings under its revolving credit facility and general partnership purposes.
EPBO is a wholly owned subsidiary of EPB, a Delaware master limited partnership
formed in 2007 by El Paso Corp. (EP; Fitch IDR 'BB+', Stable Outlook) to own and
operate interstate natural gas transportation, storage and terminaling
facilities. EPBO owns and operates various natural gas pipeline systems and
terminaling facilities, including Wyoming Interstate Company, L.L.C. (WIC),
Colorado Interstate Gas Company, L.L.C.(CIG; IDR 'BBB', Stable Outlook),
Southern Natural Gas Company, L.L.C. (SNG; IDR 'BBB', Stable Outlook), Elba
Express Company L.L.C. (Elba Express), Southern LNG Company, L.L.C. (SLNG) and
Cheyenne Plains Gas Pipeline Company, L.L.C. (Cheyenne).
The ratings recognize the expected stability of EPBO's earnings and cash flows
which are supported by its lower business risk asset base consistent with
predominantly FERC regulated pipeline assets. EPBO's subsidiaries exhibit
consistent cash flow, low business risk and strong credit profiles. EPBO's
assets all have favorable market positions and connectivity in key supply/demand
areas. Approximately 93% of EPBO's 2011 revenues were collected in the form of
demand or reservation charges. The weighted average remaining contract term for
EPB's active contracts was approximately eight years as of Dec. 31, 2011.
EPBO reported debt/EBITDA for the LTM ended Sept. 30, 2012 of 4.2x, Fitch
expects debt/EBITDA to remain between 4.0x to 4.25x for the balance of 2012 and
between 3.8x and 4.3x for 2013. EPBO's liquidity is adequate with availability
under its $1.0B revolver of $522 million as of Sept. 30, 2012. Proceeds from
this issuance are expected to be used to pay down outstanding revolver
borrowings. Maturities are manageable with $88 million in expected maturities at
EPBO in 2013.
Key Credit Considerations
Scale and Diversity of Assets: Taken as a whole, the scale and regional
diversity the EPBO's pipeline systems and operating assets which have access to
the principal U.S. supply basins and deliver into major consumer markets limits
EPBO's exposure to shifting natural gas supply/demand dynamics. Additional
delivery flexibility is provided from interconnected storage capacity and access
to the Elba Island, Georgia LNG receiving terminal. Each of the pipelines and
storage facilities operates under FERC regulation, which historically has been
light-handed though does not provide meaningful credit 'ring-fencing' to protect
the pipelines from affiliated company risk.
Stable Consistent Earnings and Cash Flow: Over 90% of EPBO consolidated revenues
are generated through non-volume sensitive capacity reservation charges under
long term contracts, limiting earnings and cash flow volatility.
Structural Subordination: Debt at EPBO is structurally subordinate to debt at
its operating subsidiaries.
Parent Company Affiliation: EPBO's ratings have historically been constrained to
a one notch separation from its ultimate parent company EP. This was due to the
legal, financial and operating ties that EPBO and EPB had with EP, its general
partner. As GP EP had significant control over EPB's operations and finances.
With the acquisition of EP by Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI; 'BB+', Stable Outlook),
EPB and EPBO is now be ultimately controlled by KMI Fitch continues to believe
that the one notch separation is appropriate.
Rating Triggers:
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
--A change in rating or outlook at EP and or KMI.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--Increased leverage;
--An acquisition or transaction that significantly increases leverage or
operating risk;
--A significant increase in partnership distributions that results in a
deterioration in distribution coverage, which Fitch expects to be over 1.0x or;
--A change in rating or outlook at EP/KMI.
Fitch rates EPBO as follows:
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
