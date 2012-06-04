TEXT-Fitch on Fort Point CDO I Ltd

June 4 - Fitch Ratings has been notified by agents of Fort Point CDO I, Ltd. (Fort Point I) of the proposed novation of the transaction's swap counterparty to Bank of New York Mellon (BONY; rated 'AA-/F1+', Outlook Stable by Fitch) replacing Citibank, N.A. (rated 'A/F1', Outlook Stable). Additionally, BONY is proposing to execute a Credit Support Annex (CSA) in conjunction with the swap novation.

Fitch does not expect the swap novation and proposed CSA to have any impact on the existing ratings of the notes in the above referenced transaction. Based on its current rating by Fitch, BONY is an eligible counterparty for the transaction under Fitch's criteria 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions'.

Fitch is not a party to the transaction and therefore does not provide consent or approval to changes in its terms, as that remains the sole preserve of the transaction parties. Fitch expects to be notified by the trustee when or if the proposed amendments are executed either in part or in their entirety.