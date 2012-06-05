TEXT-S&P cuts Generac Power Systems rating to 'B+'

Overview -- U.S.-based generator manufacturer Generac Power Systems Inc. announced that it has closed on its new $150 million revolving credit facility due 2017 and $900 million senior secured term loan, which were used to refinance its existing senior secured credit facilities, and fund a special cash dividend totaling $408 million to shareholders. -- We have lowered the corporate credit rating to 'B+' from 'BB-'. -- At the same time, we have withdrawn our issue-level ratings on the company's prior $150 million revolving credit due 2017, its $325 million term loan due 2017, and its $325 million term loan due 2019, all of which have been repaid. All ratings were removed from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on May 8, 2012. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Generac will maintain leverage of about 4.0x over the next several quarters due to improved EBITDA. Rating Action On June 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating of Waukesha, Wis.-based Generac Power Systems Inc. to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we withdrew our issue-level ratings on the company's prior $150 million revolving credit due 2017, its $325 million term loan due 2017 and its $325 million term loan due 2019, all of which have been repaid. We moved all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on May 8, 2012. Rationale The downgrade on Generac reflects the increase in its debt leverage and a more aggressive financial risk profile. The corporate credit rating on Generac reflects our revised view of the company's financial risk as "aggressive" given ownership's recent action to significantly increase debt to fund payment of a $408 special dividend to shareholders. The aggressive financial risk assessment is also characterized by strong free cash flow generation as well as our estimate of pro forma leverage (as of March 31, 2012) after the transaction of about 4.0x (versus 2.5x prior to the dividend) and our estimate of funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 25% vs. 35% as of Dec. 31, 2011. The ratings also reflect what we consider to be Generac's "weak" business risk, which is characterized by the highly discretionary nature of its residential standby generator products and exposure to raw material cost inflation, offset by a leading share in the residential standby generator market, increasing market penetration, and higher margins than its peers. We estimate that Generac's operating results in 2012 will continue to see benefits from the storm activity, which occurred in 2011, as well as from the company's October 2011 acquisition of Magnum Products LLC, a leading manufacturer of light towers. As a result, we estimate about $210 million in EBITDA for the year, leverage at about 4x through the end of 2012, and FFO to debt remaining about 25%. We consider these metrics good for the current rating. Leverage could be reduced below 4x if demand for generators increases due to summer storm activity. Risks to our forecast include the inability to offset inflation in Generac's key raw materials, including steel, copper, and aluminum, through either price increases, the improvement of manufacturing processes, or additional debt financed acquisitions or dividends. Generac primarily manufactures standby and portable generators for residential, industrial, light commercial, and telecommunications use in the U.S. About half of the company's sales are derived from the residential generator market, where storm preparedness and power outages due to an aging electrical grid drive the largely discretionary customer purchases. Liquidity We view Generac's liquidity as "adequate" to meet its needs over the next 24 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile includes: -- An expectation that liquidity sources (including availability under the company's proposed revolving credit facility) should exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next year and at least 1.0x over the next two years; -- An expectation that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. The company's primary sources of liquidity for fiscal 2012 include an estimated $50 million of consolidated balance sheet cash pro forma for the recent dividend payment. In addition, we estimate that Generac will have close to full availability on its $150 million revolving credit facility, less approximately $3.5 million of letters of credit. Generac's new term loan is covenant-lite, (i.e., not subject to financial ratio covenant requirements) and therefore the company should maintain adequate availability under its credit facilities. We also expect that liquidity will remain adequate in the event of acquisitions or other shareholder-friendly actions, such as dividends or share repurchases. We expect Generac to generate about $140 million of free cash flow in 2012. Aside from modest term loan amortization payments and a mandatory excess cash flow sweep, Generac will not have debt maturities until 2017, when the company's revolving credit facility matures. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Generac Power Systems Inc., to be published on RatingsDirect shortly after the release of this report. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Generac's positive free cash flow generation, based on relatively high margins and low cash expenses for interest, taxes, and capital expenditures, will allow it to maintain leverage at or below 4x over the next several quarters, with FFO to debt in excess of 20%. This is a level we consider good for the rating assuming that further debt financed dividends or acquisitions do not take place in the near term. We could take a negative rating action if sales and EBITDA were worse than expected, resulting in leverage exceeding 5x. This could occur if sales were to turn negative and margins were to deteriorate approximately 300 basis points from current levels. 