TEXT-S&P cuts Generac Power Systems rating to 'B+'

Overview
-- U.S.-based generator manufacturer Generac Power Systems Inc. announced
that it has closed on its new $150 million revolving credit facility due 2017
and $900 million senior secured term loan, which were used to refinance its
existing senior secured credit facilities, and fund a special cash dividend
totaling $408 million to shareholders.
-- We have lowered the corporate credit rating to 'B+' from 'BB-'.
-- At the same time, we have withdrawn our issue-level ratings on the
company's prior $150 million revolving credit due 2017, its $325 million term
loan due 2017, and its $325 million term loan due 2019, all of which have been
repaid. All ratings were removed from CreditWatch, where they were placed with
negative implications on May 8, 2012.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Generac will maintain
leverage of about 4.0x over the next several quarters due to improved EBITDA.
Rating Action
On June 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating of Waukesha, Wis.-based Generac Power Systems Inc. to 'B+' from
'BB-'. The rating outlook is stable.
At the same time, we withdrew our issue-level ratings on the company's prior
$150 million revolving credit due 2017, its $325 million term loan due 2017
and its $325 million term loan due 2019, all of which have been repaid. We
moved all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative
implications on May 8, 2012.
Rationale
The downgrade on Generac reflects the increase in its debt leverage and a more
aggressive financial risk profile. The corporate credit rating on Generac
reflects our revised view of the company's financial risk as "aggressive"
given ownership's recent action to significantly increase debt to fund payment
of a $408 special dividend to shareholders. The aggressive financial risk
assessment is also characterized by strong free cash flow generation as well
as our estimate of pro forma leverage (as of March 31, 2012) after the
transaction of about 4.0x (versus 2.5x prior to the dividend) and our estimate
of funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 25% vs. 35% as of Dec. 31,
2011.
The ratings also reflect what we consider to be Generac's "weak" business
risk, which is characterized by the highly discretionary nature of its
residential standby generator products and exposure to raw material cost
inflation, offset by a leading share in the residential standby generator
market, increasing market penetration, and higher margins than its peers.
We estimate that Generac's operating results in 2012 will continue to see
benefits from the storm activity, which occurred in 2011, as well as from the
company's October 2011 acquisition of Magnum Products LLC, a leading
manufacturer of light towers. As a result, we estimate about $210 million in
EBITDA for the year, leverage at about 4x through the end of 2012, and FFO to
debt remaining about 25%. We consider these metrics good for the current
rating. Leverage could be reduced below 4x if demand for generators increases
due to summer storm activity. Risks to our forecast include the inability to
offset inflation in Generac's key raw materials, including steel, copper, and
aluminum, through either price increases, the improvement of manufacturing
processes, or additional debt financed acquisitions or dividends.
Generac primarily manufactures standby and portable generators for
residential, industrial, light commercial, and telecommunications use in the
U.S. About half of the company's sales are derived from the residential
generator market, where storm preparedness and power outages due to an aging
electrical grid drive the largely discretionary customer purchases.
Liquidity
We view Generac's liquidity as "adequate" to meet its needs over the next 24
months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile includes:
-- An expectation that liquidity sources (including availability under
the company's proposed revolving credit facility) should exceed uses by at
least 1.2x over the next year and at least 1.0x over the next two years;
-- An expectation that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses,
even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.
The company's primary sources of liquidity for fiscal 2012 include an
estimated $50 million of consolidated balance sheet cash pro forma for the
recent dividend payment. In addition, we estimate that Generac will have close
to full availability on its $150 million revolving credit facility, less
approximately $3.5 million of letters of credit.
Generac's new term loan is covenant-lite, (i.e., not subject to financial
ratio covenant requirements) and therefore the company should maintain
adequate availability under its credit facilities. We also expect that
liquidity will remain adequate in the event of acquisitions or other
shareholder-friendly actions, such as dividends or share repurchases.
We expect Generac to generate about $140 million of free cash flow in 2012.
Aside from modest term loan amortization payments and a mandatory excess cash
flow sweep, Generac will not have debt maturities until 2017, when the
company's revolving credit facility matures.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Generac
Power Systems Inc., to be published on RatingsDirect shortly after the release
of this report.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Generac's positive free cash
flow generation, based on relatively high margins and low cash expenses for
interest, taxes, and capital expenditures, will allow it to maintain leverage
at or below 4x over the next several quarters, with FFO to debt in excess of
20%. This is a level we consider good for the rating assuming that further
debt financed dividends or acquisitions do not take place in the near term.
We could take a negative rating action if sales and EBITDA were worse than
expected, resulting in leverage exceeding 5x. This could occur if sales were
to turn negative and margins were to deteriorate approximately 300 basis
points from current levels. In addition, we could take a negative rating
action if the company were to use additional debt to finance significant
acquisitions or shareholder-friendly actions such as share repurchases or
dividends such that leverage exceeded 5x on a sustained basis.
We view a positive rating action as unlikely over the near term given our view
of the company's weak business risk profile and aggressive financial risk
profile.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global
Building Products And Materials Industry, Nov. 19, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Downgraded; Off CreditWatch; Outlook Stable
To From
Generac Power Systems Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- BB-/Watch Neg/--
Rating Withdrawn
Generac Power Systems Inc.
Senior Secured NR BB+/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating NR 1
Ratings Affirmed
Generac Power Systems Inc.
Senior Secured B+
Recovery Rating 3
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.