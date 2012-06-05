TEXT-Fitch affirms Mercedes-Benz South Africa notes at 'AA(zaf)'

June 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mercedes Benz South Africa (Pty) Ltd's (MBSA) ZAR18 billion domestic medium-term note (DMTN) programme at national long-term 'AA(zaf)' and national short-term 'F1+(zaf)'. MBSA's issue ratings continue to reflect the irrevocable and unconditional guarantees provided by its German parent company, Daimler AG ('A-'/Outlook Stable). The issue ratings also incorporate the strong strategic, legal and operational ties between the South African company and Daimler AG. The ZAR18 billion DMTN programme comprises both short-term and long-term capital market instruments, and includes a variety of fixed, floating, mixed, and zero coupon, as well as index-linked and other notes. MBSA is wholly owned by Daimler AG. The company's manufacturing plant is based in East London (South Africa) and manufactures Mercedes-Benz C-Class cars for the local and export markets. It holds the franchise for the importation, assembly and distribution of Mercedes-Benz and Smart product ranges in South Africa, as well as Freightliner, Fuso and Western Star commercial vehicles. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 13 August 2010 and 'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (Fitch's Approach to Rating Entities within a Corporate Group Structure)', dated 14 July 2010, are available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage