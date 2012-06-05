TEXT-S&P affirms Alaska Communications Systems at 'B+'

June 5 - Overview
-- U.S. diversified telecommunications carrier Alaska Communications
Systems Group (ACS) announced a definitive agreement with GCI Inc. to
enter into a wireless joint venture called The Alaska Wireless Network LLC.
-- ACS, which will own one-third of the joint venture, will receive $100
million from GCI and contractual distributions from the joint venture for its
first four years, which provides greater stability of cash flows to assist ACS
in its goal of de-leveraging its balance sheet.
-- We are affirming the ratings, including the 'B+' corporate credit
rating, on ACS.
-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that business pressures
could meaningfully affect ACS' financial performance over the next year.
Rating Action
On June 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings,
including the 'B+' corporate credit rating, on Anchorage-based diversified
telecommunications carrier Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (ACS). The
outlook is negative.
The affirmation follows ACS' announcement today of a definitive agreement with
GCI Inc. (BB-/Stable/--) to form The Alaskan Wireless Network LLC, a joint
venture that will hold and operate both companies' wireless networks and
spectrum. The joint venture will be one-third owned by ACS and two-thirds by
GCI, the managing partner. ACS will receive an upfront cash payment of $100
million from GCI and up to $190 million (subject to subscriber targets) in
priority cash distributions from the joint venture for the first four years of
its operations. In conjunction with this transaction, ACS will pursue an
amendment from its lenders to replace certain collateral and amend certain
provisions of its credit agreement. The proposed joint venture is subject to
approvals from various stakeholders, including regulators, lenders, and union
employees, and the companies expect to complete the transaction by the second
quarter of 2013. Our ratings assume the companies complete the transaction
without substantial changes to the terms and timeline announced today.
Rationale
We are affirming the ratings given the stability we believe this transaction
brings to ACS' future cash flows and our expectation that ACS will be able to
reduce leverage with initial cash proceeds from GCI and future cash
distributions from the joint venture. In our view, these positives will help
ACS better withstand Verizon's impending entry into the Alaskan market, which
we believe will lead to lower roaming revenue, increased pricing pressure, and
subscriber losses. In addition to the $100 million from GCI, we expect ACS to
receive no less than $168 million over four years ($190 million less the
maximum amount of distribution reductions for misses in subscriber targets),
given our view that the joint venture will generate free operating cash flow
(FOCF) materially above the level of required priority distributions to ACS,
resulting in sufficient cushion should wireless business conditions
deteriorate further. In addition to competitive pressures, these distributions
also help insulate ACS from the substantial declines we expect to occur in USF
(Universal Service Fund) revenues over the next few years.
The negative outlook reflects the substantial business pressures facing ACS,
including competitive disadvantages in its wireline and wireless businesses,
such as a smaller market position, meaningful customer attrition, and a
historically limited product selection. To counteract these pressures, in
addition to the proposed joint venture, ACS has launched the iPhone, will be
deploying fourth-generation (4G) services based on the Long-Term Evolution
(LTE) standard, and is beginning a push to increase wireline market share,
particularly through growth in data services to consumers and
small-to-midsized businesses. Execution risks remain high, in our view, and we
will monitor ACS' progress on the proposed joint venture and its various other
strategic initiatives to ascertain the company's ability to reduce debt ahead
of its 2015 and 2016 debt maturities and the end of the priority distribution
period in 2017 (when distributions from the joint venture become variable and
ACS receives an approximately 31% share of cash distributions, based on its
one-third ownership stake less a management fee to GCI).
The ratings on ACS reflect significant competitive pressure in its core
wireline and wireless businesses, expected revenue losses due to reductions in
regulatory support and roaming revenues, market concentration, high leverage,
and currently "less than adequate" liquidity (under our criteria). Tempering
factors include the company's position as the largest incumbent local exchange
carrier (ILEC) in Alaska, potential growth in business services, and currently
healthy profitability measures in the wireless segment. Ratings are also
supported by the proposed wireless joint venture with GCI, which we expect to
provide a steady cash flow stream through 2016. We characterize the business
risk profile as "weak" and the financial risk profile as "aggressive."
Our business assessment incorporates ACS' ILEC business, which has experienced
ongoing access-line losses. These trends are primarily the result of market
share losses to cable operator GCI, which is bundling telephony with
high-speed data (HSD) and video services, as well as wireless substitution.
Retail line losses were around 5.5% in the first quarter of 2012, year over
year, in line with its peer group of rural local exchange carriers (RLECs).
While line-loss trends have shown modest improvement over the past few years,
they remain a constraint on the business risk profile. Furthermore, in 2011,
ACS received about $21 million in high-margin, wireline high-cost support
revenues, which we expect to decline by half over the next five years. To
counter revenue pressures, the company plans to improve penetration in its
business segment
Wireless industry fundamentals are becoming increasingly difficult in Alaska.
Competitive pressures from AT&T Mobility and GCI have resulted in high
subscriber losses that have recently moderated. Still, we expect Verizon's
entry into the Alaskan market around the start of 2013 to eventually result in
lost roaming revenue for ACS, customer defections, and pricing pressure.
Roaming revenues for 2011 totaled $39 million, of which approximately 90% came
from Verizon. While ACS' recent introduction of the iPhone could help stem
subscriber losses, iPhone subsidies should materially compress EBITDA margins
starting in the second quarter. Margins in the December 2011 quarter were 43%,
above the industry average due to high-margin roaming and competitive eligible
telecommunications carrier (CETC) revenue. With or without the joint venture,
ACS plans to deploy 4G wireless in 2013, which could also improve customer
retention and bolster average revenue per user in the near term. Most
importantly, the proposed joint venture with GCI should help offset these
pressures while providing a reliable cash flow stream for the company.
ACS has an aggressive financial profile, with high leverage of about 5.2x and
shareholder-friendly financial policies. Our leverage calculation includes our
adjustments for operating lease payments and unfunded pensions and
postretirement obligations, and is not how the company calculates leverage for
covenant purposes. ACS' consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin for the last 12
months ended March 31, 2012, declined to 35.6% from 38.7% in the year-ago
period because of lower margins in the wireline segment offset by margin gains
in wireless. While margins are solid, they are still weaker than those of
other RLECs given the below-industry-average margins of the wireline business.
Moreover, we expect profitability measures to deteriorate in the near term
from subsidizing iPhone sales and in the longer term from declines in roaming
revenue and USF revenue support. The latter includes wireless and wireline
regulatory subsidies, which totaled $48 million in 2011.
Liquidity
Liquidity is less than adequate, given that EBITDA cushion under the total
leverage covenant is about 13.5%, below the 15% we consider appropriate for a
characterization of "adequate." We expect covenant cushion to decline in the
second quarter of 2012 as the company's iPhone launch pressures margins in the
near term, although we do not expect a covenant breach in the next year.
Pro forma for the proposed transaction, we would consider ACS' liquidity as
adequate. Under the proposed transaction, we are assuming material covenant
relief for at least two years. Our assessment of ACS' pro forma liquidity also
incorporates the following assumptions and expectations:
-- Sources of liquidity are expected to exceed uses by over 1.4x for the
next two years.
-- Sources include $42 million of cash, an undrawn $30 million revolving
credit facility, $100 million from GCI when the joint venture closes, and
distributions from the joint venture of $50 million in the first two years and
$45 million in the next two years. These funds could be reduced if ACS does
not meet certain targets; however, we project minimal penalties through 2015,
which are subject to a cap of about $22 million.
-- Uses include debt reductions, expected capital expenditures of around
$60 million in 2012, dividends of about $10 million, and transaction-related
expenses.
-- Net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 20%.
-- The next meaningful debt maturity is the revolving credit facility due
in October 2015.
-- Because the company has a stable cash flow stream from the wireless
joint venture, we believe it could absorb low-probability shocks.
Outlook
The outlook is negative and reflects our expectation that competitive
pressures and regulatory changes could meaningfully affect ACS' financial
performance over the next few years. If the ACS' strategic initiatives are
effective and the company's longer term prospects are clarified over the next
year, we could revise the outlook to stable. This would include the
implementation of the joint venture as proposed, revenue stability in the
wireline segment, and an expectation of improving FOCF such that the company
can sustainably reduce debt.
On the other hand, we could lower the ratings if business pressures diminish
ACS' FOCF prospects and its ability to reduce leverage despite the entry into
the joint venture. This could occur from poor performance, leading wireline
EBITDA margins to decline from 29% (for fiscal 2011) to the lower-20% area
with no prospects for improvement. We could also downgrade the company if it
cannot consummate the proposed transaction and receive stakeholder approvals
under terms that are supportive of credit quality.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.
Alaska Communications Systems Holdings Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/--
Alaska Communications Systems Holdings Inc.
Senior Secured BB-
Recovery Rating 2
