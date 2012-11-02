版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 3日 星期六 02:15 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's rates Kennametal Inc proposed notes Baa2

Nov 2 Moody's assigns a Baa2 rating to Kennametal's proposed senior unsecured notes

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐