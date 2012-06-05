TEXT-S&P on NCI Building Systems ratings

Overview
-- U.S. metal building and components manufacturer and distributor NCI
Building Systems Inc. (NCI) plans to enter into a $250 million
seven-year bank term loan to refinance existing debt and to fund the acquisition
of Metl-Span, an insulated panel supplier, for $145 million.
-- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on NCI and removed
the rating from CreditWatch.
-- We assigned our 'B' issue level rating to the company's proposed $250
million bank term loan due 2019.
-- We assigned a positive outlook to reflect our expectations of
continued improvement in operating performance due to an increase in bookings
and backlog, which we believe will result in leverage below 5x by the end of
fiscal 2013.
Rating Action
On June 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate
credit rating on Houston-based NCI Building Systems and removed the rating
from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on May 8,
2012. The outlook is positive.
At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue-level rating (the same as the
corporate credit rating) to the company's proposed $250 million bank term
loan. The recovery rating is '3', which indicates our expectation of
meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a default. The
ratings on the company's existing $150 million term loan due 2014 remain on
CreditWatch and will be withdrawn upon closing of the new term loan facility.
Rationale
The positive outlook reflects our view that despite an increase in debt
leverage, NCI should realize continued operating performance improvements from
gradually recovering demand for steel buildings in the industrial sector and
should also benefit from its acquisition of Metl-Span. Also, the elimination
of future dividends (cash and pay in kind ) on the preferred convertible
equity (which Standard & Poor's views as debt) will stop the growth of that
obligation. Also, preferred equity holders Clayton, Dubilier & Rice have the
ability to monetize their investment by converting their investment into
common stock at a gain, and can de-leverage the company as a result.
The $250 million bank term loan will be used to refinance existing debt and to
fund the acquisition of Metl-Span, an insulated panel supplier, for $145
million. The company intends to use proceeds of the proposed term loan
together with cash-on-hand to fund the acquisition and to repay existing debt.
The corporate credit rating reflects our view of the company's "weak" business
risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. The company's
business risk profile reflects highly cyclical demand for metal buildings,
exposure to volatile steel prices, and a highly competitive operating
environment with larger, better capitalized players. This is partially offset
by a high variable expense structure and an ability to adjust to steel cost
changes quickly through pricing actions.
The highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects the high debt leverage
(pro forma for the Metl-Span acquisition and new $250 million term loan) of
about 8x, including about $345 million of preferred convertible equity, which
we view as debt, and our adjustment for operating leases. Based on our
baseline scenario for the remainder of 2012, we expect NCI will be able to
reduce leverage to about 7x. We note that a conversion price of $6.37 per
share (versus a current stock price of $9.30 as of June 4, 2012) provides
owners Clayton, Dubilier & Rice the ability to potentially monetize its
investment via the equity market and de-lever the company. On a reported
basis, funded debt to EBITDA leverage is about 3x pro forma for the
transaction.
Under our baseline scenario, we estimate that with the improvement in
revenues, EBITDA will double in 2012, ranging between $80 million and $90
million. We project that EBITDA will increase to about $120 million in 2013
with the expected recovery in the nonresidential construction markets.
Therefore leverage will likely decline over the next two years, improving to
about 5x by the end of fiscal 2013 (adjusted debt includes approximately $345
million of convertible preferred stock). We expect interest coverage to exceed
6.0x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt between 10% and 15% over
that period. Also, we expect the company will maintain adequate liquidity, due
to a very favorable capital structure (minimum debt and modest capex
requirements over the next several years), no financial ratio maintenance
requirements, positive cash flow generation, and significant availability
under its $150 million asset-based revolving credit facility.
Standard & Poor's economists expect nonresidential construction to be flat to
slightly down in 2012 and increase by 3.2% in 2013. In addition, demand for
NCI's metal buildings has recently increased in several niche markets such as
energy, manufacturing, and warehouse applications. ,NCI will benefit from the
additional revenues from Metl-Span's acquisition. Therefore, we expect the
company to produce sales of about $1.2 billion in 2012 and $1.4 billion in
2013.
NCI is one of North America's largest integrated manufacturers and marketers
of engineered building systems, metal components, and coatings services for
the nonresidential construction industry.
Liquidity
We view NCI's liquidity to be "adequate" under our criteria. We expect the
company's recently amended $150 million asset-based (ABL) revolving credit
facility due 2017 and operating cash flow of about $50 million during 2012 to
be the primary sources of liquidity.
Our view of the company's liquidity profile takes into consideration the
following factors:
-- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and availability
under its $150 million ABL revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by 1.2x
over the next 12 months and 1x over the next 18 to 24 months.
-- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to
decline by 15%.
-- Given the company is not currently subject to financial maintenance
covenants, a 15% drop in EBITDA would not impair liquidity in our view.
The company's liquidity also benefits from the proposed capital structure,
with no requirement maintenance of financial covenants and no debt maturities
until 2017 when its ABL matures. Required amortization under the term loan
will total less than $3 million per year. The company has Capex requirements
about $40 million in 2012 and $30 million in 2013 due to expansion of its
facilities. We do not anticipate significant acquisition activity or any
dividend return to owners in the next one to two years.
Recovery analysis
For our complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report to be
published on RatingsDirect shortly after publication of this report.
Outlook
The positive rating outlook reflects our view that NCI's operating performance
will improve as a result of increased demand in its niche markets and
additions from the acquisition of Metl-Span. We expect credit measures to
strengthen to a level consistent with a higher rating, with adjusted leverage
under 7x by the end of 2012, and potentially under 5x by the end of 2013. In
addition, we believe liquidity will be more than sufficient to meet the
company's working capital needs and other obligations, including $30 million
to $40 million of estimated capital expenditures.
We would consider a positive rating action in the near-term if NCI's end
markets grow faster than expected, resulting in an improved outlook for metal
building volumes and pricing EBITDA of $90 million or more; or if preferred
equity holders Clayton, Dubilier & Rice begin to convert their preferred
shares into common ownership, effectively reducing total adjusted leverage to
below 5x.
We could take a negative rating action if sales and EBITDA deteriorate in
2012, or if weaker-than-expected operating conditions cause a material decline
in NCI's existing cash balances and the company relies on its revolving credit
facility to fund operating losses, thereby reducing its liquidity to less than
$50 million. We think such a scenario is unlikely given the company's existing
cash balances and credit availability.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Off CreditWatch; Outlook Positive
To From
NCI Building Systems Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Positive/-- B/Watch Neg/--
New Rating
NCI Building Systems Inc.
Senior Secured
US$250 mil fltg rate term bank ln due 2019 B
Recovery Rating 3
Rating Remaining On Watch Negative
Senior Secured B+/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 2
