TEXT-S&P on NCI Building Systems ratings

Overview -- U.S. metal building and components manufacturer and distributor NCI Building Systems Inc. (NCI) plans to enter into a $250 million seven-year bank term loan to refinance existing debt and to fund the acquisition of Metl-Span, an insulated panel supplier, for $145 million. -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on NCI and removed the rating from CreditWatch. -- We assigned our 'B' issue level rating to the company's proposed $250 million bank term loan due 2019. -- We assigned a positive outlook to reflect our expectations of continued improvement in operating performance due to an increase in bookings and backlog, which we believe will result in leverage below 5x by the end of fiscal 2013. Rating Action On June 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Houston-based NCI Building Systems and removed the rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on May 8, 2012. The outlook is positive. At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue-level rating (the same as the corporate credit rating) to the company's proposed $250 million bank term loan. The recovery rating is '3', which indicates our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a default. The ratings on the company's existing $150 million term loan due 2014 remain on CreditWatch and will be withdrawn upon closing of the new term loan facility. Rationale The positive outlook reflects our view that despite an increase in debt leverage, NCI should realize continued operating performance improvements from gradually recovering demand for steel buildings in the industrial sector and should also benefit from its acquisition of Metl-Span. Also, the elimination of future dividends (cash and pay in kind ) on the preferred convertible equity (which Standard & Poor's views as debt) will stop the growth of that obligation. Also, preferred equity holders Clayton, Dubilier & Rice have the ability to monetize their investment by converting their investment into common stock at a gain, and can de-leverage the company as a result. The $250 million bank term loan will be used to refinance existing debt and to fund the acquisition of Metl-Span, an insulated panel supplier, for $145 million. The company intends to use proceeds of the proposed term loan together with cash-on-hand to fund the acquisition and to repay existing debt. The corporate credit rating reflects our view of the company's "weak" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. The company's business risk profile reflects highly cyclical demand for metal buildings, exposure to volatile steel prices, and a highly competitive operating environment with larger, better capitalized players. This is partially offset by a high variable expense structure and an ability to adjust to steel cost changes quickly through pricing actions. The highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects the high debt leverage (pro forma for the Metl-Span acquisition and new $250 million term loan) of about 8x, including about $345 million of preferred convertible equity, which we view as debt, and our adjustment for operating leases. Based on our baseline scenario for the remainder of 2012, we expect NCI will be able to reduce leverage to about 7x. We note that a conversion price of $6.37 per share (versus a current stock price of $9.30 as of June 4, 2012) provides owners Clayton, Dubilier & Rice the ability to potentially monetize its investment via the equity market and de-lever the company. On a reported basis, funded debt to EBITDA leverage is about 3x pro forma for the transaction. Under our baseline scenario, we estimate that with the improvement in revenues, EBITDA will double in 2012, ranging between $80 million and $90 million. We project that EBITDA will increase to about $120 million in 2013 with the expected recovery in the nonresidential construction markets. Therefore leverage will likely decline over the next two years, improving to about 5x by the end of fiscal 2013 (adjusted debt includes approximately $345 million of convertible preferred stock). We expect interest coverage to exceed 6.0x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt between 10% and 15% over that period. Also, we expect the company will maintain adequate liquidity, due to a very favorable capital structure (minimum debt and modest capex requirements over the next several years), no financial ratio maintenance requirements, positive cash flow generation, and significant availability under its $150 million asset-based revolving credit facility. Standard & Poor's economists expect nonresidential construction to be flat to slightly down in 2012 and increase by 3.2% in 2013. In addition, demand for NCI's metal buildings has recently increased in several niche markets such as energy, manufacturing, and warehouse applications. ,NCI will benefit from the additional revenues from Metl-Span's acquisition. Therefore, we expect the company to produce sales of about $1.2 billion in 2012 and $1.4 billion in 2013. NCI is one of North America's largest integrated manufacturers and marketers of engineered building systems, metal components, and coatings services for the nonresidential construction industry. Liquidity We view NCI's liquidity to be "adequate" under our criteria. We expect the company's recently amended $150 million asset-based (ABL) revolving credit facility due 2017 and operating cash flow of about $50 million during 2012 to be the primary sources of liquidity. Our view of the company's liquidity profile takes into consideration the following factors: -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and availability under its $150 million ABL revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by 1.2x over the next 12 months and 1x over the next 18 to 24 months. -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. -- Given the company is not currently subject to financial maintenance covenants, a 15% drop in EBITDA would not impair liquidity in our view. The company's liquidity also benefits from the proposed capital structure, with no requirement maintenance of financial covenants and no debt maturities until 2017 when its ABL matures. Required amortization under the term loan will total less than $3 million per year. The company has Capex requirements about $40 million in 2012 and $30 million in 2013 due to expansion of its facilities. We do not anticipate significant acquisition activity or any dividend return to owners in the next one to two years. Recovery analysis For our complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report to be published on RatingsDirect shortly after publication of this report. Outlook The positive rating outlook reflects our view that NCI's operating performance will improve as a result of increased demand in its niche markets and additions from the acquisition of Metl-Span. We expect credit measures to strengthen to a level consistent with a higher rating, with adjusted leverage under 7x by the end of 2012, and potentially under 5x by the end of 2013. In addition, we believe liquidity will be more than sufficient to meet the company's working capital needs and other obligations, including $30 million to $40 million of estimated capital expenditures. We would consider a positive rating action in the near-term if NCI's end markets grow faster than expected, resulting in an improved outlook for metal building volumes and pricing EBITDA of $90 million or more; or if preferred equity holders Clayton, Dubilier & Rice begin to convert their preferred shares into common ownership, effectively reducing total adjusted leverage to below 5x. We could take a negative rating action if sales and EBITDA deteriorate in 2012, or if weaker-than-expected operating conditions cause a material decline in NCI's existing cash balances and the company relies on its revolving credit facility to fund operating losses, thereby reducing its liquidity to less than $50 million. We think such a scenario is unlikely given the company's existing cash balances and credit availability. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Off CreditWatch; Outlook Positive To From NCI Building Systems Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Positive/-- B/Watch Neg/-- New Rating NCI Building Systems Inc. Senior Secured US$250 mil fltg rate term bank ln due 2019 B Recovery Rating 3 Rating Remaining On Watch Negative Senior Secured B+/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.