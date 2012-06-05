TEXT-S&P rates GATX senior unsecured notes 'BBB'

June 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'BBB' issue rating to GATX Corp.'s senior unsecured notes. The issue
is a drawdown under a Rule 415 shelf registration. The company will use proceeds
to repay commercial paper and for general corporate purposes, including working
capital and capital expenditures.
The ratings on Chicago-based GATX reflect its position as a major tank car
lessor in North America. The business benefits from fairly consistent tank car
lease demand and long-term leases and contracts that produce relatively stable
cash flow. However, the ratings also incorporate the company's less
predictable revenue and earnings in its portfolio management and American
Steamship Co. segments and fairly high debt leverage relative to its peers.
Beginning in late 2010, demand and pricing for rail cars began to recover, a
trend we expect to persist as long as economic growth continues. This has
resulted in improved earnings cash flow. However, we expect the company's
credit metrics to remain relatively consistent because of GATX's incremental
debt to fund capital spending to meet recovering demand. We characterize
GATX's business risk profile as "satisfactory," its financial risk profile as
"intermediate," and its liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria.
The outlook is stable. We expect that GATX's credit metrics will remain near
current levels through 2012, with EBITDA interest coverage in the low- to
mid-2x area, FFO to debt in the low-teens percent area, and debt to capital in
the high-70% area, based on our expectations of improving demand for GATX's
businesses over that period. We could lower ratings if EBITDA interest
coverage declined to less than 2x and FFO to debt declined to less than 10% on
a sustained basis. This could result if demand weakened again, leading to a
decline in railcar utilization and lease rates, lower shipments of iron ore on
the Great Lakes, and lower asset remarketing proceeds. We could also lower
ratings if the company's financial policy becomes more aggressive, for
example, through a substantial share repurchase or major debt-financed
acquisition. An upgrade is unlikely until demand recovers significantly,
resulting in EBITDA interest coverage returning to the 3x area and FFO to debt
to the mid-teens percent area on a sustained basis, or if the company reduces
the debt on its balance sheet, either through debt reduction or equity
issuance, to debt to capital in the mid-70% area.
