版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 3日 星期六 03:47 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's assigns a B2 corporate family rating to 313 Group, dba Vivint

Nov 2 Moody's assigns a B2 corporate family rating to 313 Group, dba Vivint

