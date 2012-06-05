TEXT-S&P: Flowers Foods ratings unaffected by Lepage buy

June 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on Flowers Foods Inc. (BBB-/Stable/--) are not affected by the
company's plan to purchase Lepage Bakeries Inc., a regional baking company based
in Auburn, Maine. The total purchase price of $370 million includes $300 million
in cash at closing, $20 million in total deferred cash payments beginning on the
fourth anniversary of the closing date, and common stock valued at $50 million.
Flowers will use a significant portion of the proceeds from its April 2012
issuance of $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2022 towards the
acquisition. Flowers expects to complete the transaction in its fiscal second
quarter, pending necessary regulatory approvals.
Key credit factors in our "satisfactory" business risk assessment include
Flowers' narrow product portfolio, leading market positions in the southern
United States within the highly competitive fresh-baked goods industry,
exposure to volatile commodity costs, moderate customer concentration, and
geographic diversity within the U.S., yet a lack of international
diversification. The acquisition is intended to complement Flowers' existing
brands of breads, buns, and rolls. Lepage has three bakeries with available
production capacity for Flowers' expansion, especially of the Nature's Own and
Tastykake brands, in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast markets. Pro forma for the
acquisition and potential synergies, we believe credit metrics will remain
near current levels through fiscal 2012. As of the first quarter ended April
21, 2012, we estimate adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 2.8x and the ratio of
funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt was 27%. We expect the
company's pro forma credit metrics to be near or within the indicative ratios
for Flowers' "intermediate" financial risk profile over the next 12-18 months
as acquisition-related synergies and EBITDA expansion are realized. This
includes leverage improving to the 2.5x area and FFO-to-debt over 30% by the
end of 2013.