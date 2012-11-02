TEXT-S&P rates General Dynamics proposed notes 'A'

Nov 1 - As we previously announced, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Nov. 1, 2012, assigned its 'A' rating to General Dynamics Corp.'s proposed issuance of senior unsecured notes due 2017, 2022, and 2042. The company will issue the notes as a drawdown on its existing shelf registration and plans to use the proceeds to redeem its $1 billion, 4.25% notes due 2013; $1 billion, 5.25% notes due 2014; and $400 million, 5.375% notes due 2015; and for general corporate purposes. Our ratings on General Dynamics reflect its position as one of the largest U.S. defense contractors and the largest global manufacturer of business jets, the uncertain outlook for U.S. defense spending, solid cash generation despite likely flat to lower revenues and earnings from the defense operations, and the company's "strong" liquidity (as defined in our criteria). We assess the company's business risk profile as "strong" and its financial risk profile as "modest." RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Aerospace And Defense Industries, June 24, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST General Dynamics Corp. Corporate credit rating A/Stable/A-1 Ratings Assigned General Dynamics Corp. Senior unsecured notes due 2017, 2022, and 2042 A