版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 3日 星期六 04:28 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's rates FleetPride's proposed LBO financing

Nov 2 Moody's rates FleetPride's proposed LBO financing; B2 corporate family rating assigned

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐