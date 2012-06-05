TEXT-Fitch affirms RenaissanceRe Holdings

June 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of RenaissanceRe Holdings
Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) and its subsidiaries, including the Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) for RNR at 'A', and the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of
Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd. at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete
list of ratings is provided at the end of the release.
Fitch's rationale for the affirmation of RNR's ratings reflects the company's
continued strong leadership position in the property catastrophe reinsurance
market, RNR's reasonable operating and financial leverage and overall high
quality and liquid portfolio of fixed-income and short-term investments. The
ratings also reflect the competitive, but improved property catastrophe market
rate environment, volatile underwriting results and potential volatility from
the company's alternative investments.
Fitch views RNR's year-to-year underwriting profitability and returns on capital
as volatile, but the effect of this volatility on the company's ratings is
mitigated somewhat by RNR's low combined ratios and strong returns on capital
over extended periods of time. Fitch considers this as an important factor
supporting the company's ratings and as evidence of the company's underwriting
and catastrophe modeling skills.
RNR recorded net income of $201 million for the first three months of 2012,
improved from a $92 million net loss for full year 2011 due to light catastrophe
losses thus far in 2012. As a result, RNR posted a much improved GAAP calendar
year combined ratio of 29.4% for the first three months of 2012, compared to
118.6% for full year 2011, which included 85.4 points for catastrophe losses
from the Japanese and New Zealand earthquakes, Thailand floods, U.S. tornadoes,
aggregate loss contracts, Hurricane Irene, and Australian flooding. Excluding
the impact of significant catastrophes and favorable reserve development, RNR's
combined ratio for the first three months of 2012 was 49.4%, up slightly from
47.1% for full year 2011.
Fitch believes that RNR has a leading position in the property catastrophe
reinsurance market derived largely from the company's ability to provide
consistent capacity in the marketplace and its ability to effectively underwrite
and price catastrophe-related risks. RNR uses a proprietary model in conjunction
with vendor models in its underwriting and risk evaluation process and Fitch
views RNR's property catastrophe underwriters as having a demonstrated record of
expertise.
RNR has been able to take advantage of the more recent favorable market
conditions in its core property catastrophe reinsurance business following the
significant catastrophe losses in 2011. Through the first three months of 2012,
the company's total gross and net premiums written both increased by 9% over the
comparable prior year period. Excluding the impact of the sizable reinstatement
premiums in 2011, growth in gross premiums written was much more pronounced at
almost 34% for the first quarter of 2012.
Fitch believes that RNR's capital position provides an adequate cushion against
the operational and financial risks the company faces. RNR utilizes a reasonable
amount of operating leverage with a ratio of net premiums written to
shareholders' equity of 0.2x-0.3x in recent periods, which is low compared to
the overall reinsurance industry, but in line with those of other reinsurers
with property catastrophe concentrations. To the extent that the premium rate
environment continues to improve, Fitch expects RNR's operating leverage to
increase somewhat, although it is not expected to exceed 0.5x.
Fitch considers RNR to use a moderate amount of financial leverage in its
capital structure, with an equity-credit adjusted financial leverage ratio of
12.7% at March 31, 2012, down from 13.6% at Dec. 31, 2011.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include significant
deterioration in RNR's historically strong profitability, as demonstrated by
sustained underwriting losses or adverse investment portfolio results, material
weakening in the company's current balance sheet strength, as measured by net
premiums written to shareholders' equity above 0.5x or equity-credit adjusted
financial leverage above 25%, and a catastrophe event loss that is 25% or more
of shareholders' equity.
Fitch considers a rating upgrade to be unlikely in the near term due to the
earnings and capital volatility inherent in the company's property catastrophe
reinsurance focus. Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade over the
long term include continued favorable underwriting results relative to other
property catastrophe reinsurers and comparably rated property/casualty
(re)insurer peers, improvement in RNR's competitive position in profitable
market segments outside of property catastrophe reinsurance, including its
specialty reinsurance and Lloyd's business, and material risk adjusted capital
growth.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';
--$100 million 5.875% senior notes due 2013 at 'A-';
--$250 million 6.08% series C preferred stock at 'BBB';
--$300 million 6.6% series D preferred stock at 'BBB'.
RenRe North America Holdings, Inc.
--$250 million 5.75% senior notes due 2020 at 'A-'.
Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd.
--IFS at 'A+'.