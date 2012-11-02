TEXT-S&P rates El Paso Pipeline Partners debt 'BBB-'

BRIEF-Ryohin Keikaku likely earned group operating profit for year through Feb of 38 bln yen - Nikkei
* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd's revenue from operations for year through Feb, likely fell short with growth of 9% to roughly 334 billion yen - Nikkei
Nov 2 - As we previously announced, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Nov. 1, 2012, assigned its 'BBB-' issue rating to the proposed $475 million, 30-year senior unsecured notes issuance by El Paso Pipeline Partners Operating Co. LLC, which is guaranteed by El Paso Pipeline Partners L.P. (BBB-/Stable/--). The company said it will use the proceeds to repay borrowings under its existing revolving credit facility. Key credit ratios remain in line with our expectations. As of Sept. 30, 2012, Houston-based El Paso Pipeline Partners had approximately $4.3 billion in debt outstanding. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, April 18, 2012 RATINGS LIST El Paso Pipeline Partners L.P. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/-- Ratings Assigned El Paso Pipeline Partners L.P. $475 mil. senior unsecured notes BBB- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.
* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd's revenue from operations for year through Feb, likely fell short with growth of 9% to roughly 334 billion yen - Nikkei
* Amazon.com Inc's AWS says "investigating increased error rates for Amazon S3 requests in the US-EAST-1 region" - website
* Intelsat to shed up to $3.6 bln of debt (Adds comment from OneWeb founder, updates shares)