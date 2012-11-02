版本:
TEXT-S&P rates El Paso Pipeline Partners debt 'BBB-'

Nov 2 - As we previously announced, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Nov. 1, 2012, assigned its 'BBB-' issue rating to the proposed $475 million,
30-year senior unsecured notes issuance by El Paso Pipeline Partners Operating
Co. LLC, which is guaranteed by El Paso Pipeline Partners L.P. 
(BBB-/Stable/--). The company said it will use the proceeds to repay borrowings
under its existing revolving credit facility. Key credit ratios remain in line
with our expectations. As of Sept. 30, 2012, Houston-based El Paso Pipeline
Partners had approximately $4.3 billion in debt outstanding. 

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, 
April 18, 2012

RATINGS LIST

El Paso Pipeline Partners L.P. 
  Corporate credit rating                   BBB-/Stable/--

Ratings Assigned

El Paso Pipeline Partners L.P. 
  $475 mil. senior unsecured notes          BBB-
 

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

