TEXT-S&P rates Tyson Foods

June 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary
'BB+' senior unsecured debt rating to Springdale, Ark.-based meat marketer and
producer Tyson Foods Inc.'s Rule 415 shelf registration, filed today
with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 	
The new shelf has an indeterminate aggregate initial offering amount and 	
number of debt securities. The shelf may offer related debt securities and 	
guarantees by one or more of Tyson's subsidiaries from time to time. Such 	
guarantees could result in our assigning higher ratings to senior unsecured 	
debt drawn off the shelf than the preliminary rating we have assigned to the 	
shelf. 	
	
In light of these guarantees, we assigned our 'BBB-' issue level rating to the 	
company's minimum $750 million senior unsecured notes offering maturing 2022 	
(subject to final terms and conditions), which the company announced today, 	
will be drawn off of this shelf. The notes are currently guaranteed by each of 	
Tyson's existing wholly owned domestic subsidiaries that are guarantors under 	
the company's bank credit facility. 	
	
The company will use proceeds from the notes issue to repay its $810 million 	
10.5% senior unsecured notes maturing 2014 (rated 'BBB-' and currently 	
guaranteed by all material domestic subsidiaries). These notes contain a 	
springing guarantee which would fall away in the event of a ratings upgrade by 	
another rating agency. However, for analytical purposes, we would treat the 	
springing guarantee as remaining in place in the event of an upgrade, because 	
in the event of a downgrade the guarantee would become effective again.	
	
The 'BB+' preliminary shelf rating is the same as the company's existing 	
senior unsecured unguaranteed notes ratings, and one notch below the 'BBB-' 	
corporate credit rating. This reflects our view that the debt obligations are 	
structurally subordinated to priority obligations of the operating 	
subsidiaries of the issuer (Tyson Foods, which is primarily a holding 	
company). The ratings on the company's senior unsecured notes offering 	
maturing 2022 reflect the notes' current guarantee package, which includes 	
guarantees by all existing material domestic subsidiaries, including Tyson 	
Fresh Meats, which contributed 89% of Tyson's fiscal 2011 income from 	
continuing operations. However, the 2022 notes' guarantees could be released 	
if any other guarantee on the company's indebtedness (including the company's 	
$1 billion of notes due 2016, guaranteed by Tyson Fresh Meats Inc.) is 	
released. In the event of a release of the Tyson Fresh Meats Inc. guarantee 	
(which we are currently not anticipating occurring before 2016), we could 	
lower the ratings on the 2022 notes if we deem the structural subordination to 	
be material. (Per our criteria the materiality threshold for structural 	
subordination, absent other mitigating factors, is a ratio of priority 	
liabilities to consolidated adjusted total assets that exceeds 20%).	
	
Our corporate credit rating on Tyson Foods reflects our assessment of its 	
"satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk 	
profile. Key credit factors include Tyson's leading market shares, degree of 	
operating efficiency, extent of geographic diversity, ability to manage price 	
volatility, track record in mitigating earnings volatility, and moderate 	
financial policies. We believe the company will sustain its improved credit 	
measures and reduced debt levels (which declined by $416 million in fiscal 	
2011) despite the likelihood of softer earnings in the coming quarters. This 	
includes maintaining a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of near or below 2x, and a funds 	
from operations-to-debt ratio of greater than 35% by fiscal year-end 2012.	
	
