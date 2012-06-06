版本:
TEXT-Fitch rates Tyson Foods proposed debt issuance

June 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Tyson Foods, Inc.'s
 (Tyson, NYSE: TSN) proposed issuance of 10-year senior unsecured 	
notes. At March 31, 2012, Tyson had $2.2 billion of total reported debt. 	
	
Proceeds from the issuance, which Fitch estimates will be a minimum of $750 	
million, will mainly be used to fund the cash tender offer and/or redemption of 	
Tyson's $810 million 10.5% senior unsecured notes due March 1, 2014. The total 	
consideration for the offer is $1,166.25 per $1,000 principal amount of the 2014	
notes tendered and accepted for purchase. The offer expires on June 12, 2012 	
unless extended or earlier terminated. Fitch views the refinancing positively 	
and expects a meaningful reduction in cash interest expense which will be 	
accretive to cash flow. 	
	
The notes are being issued under Tyson's indenture dated June 1, 1995, which 	
does not contain financial maintenance covenants. Terms of the proposed notes 	
include a Change of Control Trigger Event provision. As specified, Tyson must 	
offer to purchase the notes at 101% of principal plus interest if the notes are 	
downgraded to below investment grade by two of three rating agencies as a result	
of a Change of Control. The new obligations will rank equally with Tyson's 	
existing debt and will have the same guarantee package as Tyson's credit 	
agreement, which is currently guaranteed by substantially all domestic 	
subsidiaries. 	
	
Rating Rationale:	
	
Tyson's ratings reflect the company's low financial leverage, improved operating	
efficiency, and prudent risk management strategy. The ratings also incorporate 	
the low margin and volatile earnings and cash flow characteristics of the 	
commodity protein industry. However, Fitch believes Tyson's diversification 	
across chicken, beef, and pork and its position as one of the world's largest 	
protein companies enhance the company's credit profile. Each of the various 	
proteins is subject to different production cycles and supply/demand dynamics; 	
therefore, strength in one protein can offset weakness in another. Tyson's 	
considerable scale, as represented by over $32 billion of annualized sales, and 	
distribution capabilities enables the firm to better meet the needs of 	
customers. 	
	
Tyson is committed to maintaining low financial leverage and good liquidity. The	
company used internally generated cash to pay off an aggregate of $1.4 billion 	
in 2010 and 2011 and is targeting total debt-to-EBITDA of 1.3 times (x) or less 	
and combined cash and revolver availability of $1.2 billion-$1.5 billion. Tyson 	
has increased the competitiveness of its chicken operations, closed inefficient 	
beef plants, and is effectively managing grain exposure with shorter duration 	
hedge positions and customer sales contracts. Fitch expects financial discipline	
along with more efficient operations and effective hedging to partially mitigate	
the negative effects of earnings and cash flow volatility on the firm's credit 	
profile. 	
	
Credit Statistics: 	
	
Leverage pro forma for the aforementioned debt issuance and tender offer will 	
remain mainly unchanged. During the latest 12 month (LTM) period ended March 31,	
2012, total debt-to-operating EBITDA was 1.5x and operating EBITDA-to-gross 	
interest expense was 6.4x. Tyson's leverage has been below 2.0x times for 11 	
consecutive quarters while interest coverage has averaged over 6.0x for the same	
period. During the most recent LTM period, Tyson generated $520 million of FCF, 	
above its 10-year historical average of about $330 million. 	
	
Rating Triggers:	
	
Tyson's ratings reflect Fitch's expectations that gross leverage can average 	
less than 2.0x over time and that the firm will continue to generate meaningful 	
FCF in most years. Negative ratings actions could occur if leverage increases 	
and is sustained above 3.0x due to a more aggressive financial strategy, a 	
severe and prolonged downturn in operating results or a some combination of the 	
above. Conversely, an upgrade within the 'BBB' rating category could occur with 	
meaningful incremental debt reduction.	
	
Liquidity, Upcoming Maturities, & Financial Covenants: 	
	
At March 31, 2012, Tyson had $1.7 billion of liquidity consisting of $723 	
million of cash and $955 million of revolver availability, excluding letters of 	
credit. The company's undrawn $1 billion unsecured revolver expires Feb. 23, 	
2016. Significant maturities over the next three years are limited to $458 	
million of 3.25% convertible notes due Oct. 15, 2013 following the refinancing 	
of the firm's $810 million 10.5% notes. 	
	
Simultaneously with its note issuance and tender offer, Tyson filed an amendment	
to its revolving credit agreement dated March 9, 2009. As a part of the 	
amendment, Tyson's maximum total debt-to-EBTIDA covenant was replaced with a 	
maximum debt-to-capitalization ratio of 50% and the firm's minimum 	
EBITDA-to-interest requirement was increased to 3.75x from 3.0x. Tyson has 	
significant cushion under these covenants as its debt-to-capitalization ratio 	
was less than 30% and its interest coverage ratio was over 6.0x at March 31, 	
2012. 	
	
Additionally, aggregate consolidated debt, as defined by the agreement, is 	
limited to $3.5 billion and the agreement is subject to a springing lien 	
provision. If Tyson fails to have a corporate family or Issuer Default Rating of	
the equivalent of 'BB+' or better from either Fitch, Moody's and S&P, the 	
facility becomes secured by the assets of substantially all domestic 	
subsidiaries. 	
	
Recent Operating Performance:	
	
For the six months ended March 31, 2012, consolidated sales grew 6.3% to $16.6 	
billion as 11% pricing was partially offset by a 4.7% decline in volumes. 	
Operating income declined to $580 million from $801 million last year, which was	
a record six-month period, resulting in an operating income margin of 3.5%. The 	
decline was mainly due to beef as reduced consumer demand made it difficult to 	
pass along heightened input costs. For the six-month period, Tyson's beef 	
segment had an operating margin of 0.4% versus 3.2% in the same period last 	
year. Operating margins for Tyson's pork, chicken, and prepared foods segments 	
were 9.8%, 3.1%, and 5.7%, respectively, during the first half of fiscal 2012. 	
	
Tyson's current profitability reflects continued above average performance in 	
pork, a gradual return to normalized margins in chicken and material 	
year-over-year operating income growth in prepared foods being partly offset by 	
weak performance in beef. Tyson views normalized operating margins as 6-8% in 	
pork, 5-7% in chicken, 4-6% in prepared foods, and 2.5-4.5% in beef. Based on 	
each segments' contribution to fiscal 2011 sales, this equates to a normalized 	
consolidated operating margin of 4-6%. 	
	
Tyson's cash flow generation improved during the first six months of fiscal 	
2012, despite the decline in its operating income. Cash flow from operations was	
$454 million versus $203 million and FCF was $81 million versus negative $146 	
million during the same six-month period last year. The improvement was due 	
mainly to lower working capital requirements. During 2012, Tyson plans to spend 	
$800 million - $850 million on capital expenditures, up from $643 million during	
2011 in order to support operating efficiencies and growth in foreign 	
operations. 	
	
Fitch currently rates Tyson as follows:	
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';	
--Unsecured bank facility 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB';	
--Senior guaranteed unsecured notes 'BBB';	
--Short-term IDR 'F3'. 	
	
The Rating Outlook is Stable.

