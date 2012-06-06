TEXT-S&P comments on Belden Inc

June 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on St. Louis-based cable, connectivity, and networking products maker Belden Inc. are unaffected by its proposed $345 million acquisition of Montreal-based Miranda Technologies Inc., a provider of hardware and software solutions relating to the creation, aggregation, and delivery of content for the broadcast infrastructure industry. The company intends to fund the acquisition with cash on hand (cash balances totaled $370 million on March 31, 2012) and initially with borrowings of up to $250 million under its existing $400 million revolver. (The company may replace revolver borrowings with a Canadian term loan.) Pro forma for the transaction Standard & Poor's adjusted leverage will increase to 3.05x from 2.7x at March 31, 2012, which is in the capacity of the existing rating. Our ratings also incorporate our expectation that Belden's growth and diversification strategy will continue to entail acquisitions funded with a mix of cash and debt, which it will balance against shareholder return objectives, and so we do not view the transaction as a departure from existing policies. The company's issue-level and recovery ratings are unaffected by the revolver borrowings, as we already assume the revolver is fully drawn in our projected year of default in our recovery analysis. The issue-level and recovery ratings would also be unaffected by terming out revolver borrowers, given the contribution to our enterprise value from Miranda. We believe that the acquisition as a modest strength to the company's business risk profile, as it further expands Belden's connectivity and networking capabilities (over half of Miranda's revenues are attributable to connectivity and networking products), increases international diversification, and further penetrates the broadcast vertical. Furthermore, Miranda has a better profitability profile than Belden's existing product portfolio, so the acquisition should be modestly accretive to profit margins over the near term. The ratings on Belden reflects the company's participation in the highly competitive and cyclical cable, connectivity, and networking product markets; its exposure to volatile raw material pricing and foreign currency rates; and a "significant" financial profile (as defined in our criteria). Belden's diversification into higher margin value-added specialty products and expansion of its vertical markets served, along with "adequate" liquidity and good cash flow characteristics partly offset these risks.