TEXT - S&P rates Aetna senior unsecured debt issue

Nov 5 - As previously announced on Nov. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-' senior unsecured debt rating to Aetna Inc.'s (NYSE:AET) $2 billion debt issuance, which consists of a mix of 5-, 10-, and 30-year maturities. Aetna will use the proceeds partially to fund its acquisition of Coventry Health Care Inc., which it expects to close in mid-2013. We believe the acquisition makes strategic sense for Aetna because it will increase the diversity of Aetna's health insurance business portfolio, especially by adding membership and revenue in the faster-growing Medicare Advantage and managed Medicaid businesses. The acquisition also augments Aetna's geographical diversity, adding business in key regions. Key factors supporting Aetna's current rating include its very strong business profile and financial flexibility, as well as its strong earnings and liquidity profile. Offsetting factors include Aetna's exposure to moderately stressed industry fundamentals that we expect to persist through 2012 and its increased leverage resulting from the acquisition. As of year-end 2013, we expect debt leverage (including unfunded postretirement obligations and operating leases) to be 40% to 45%, declining to less than 40% by 2015. Although these amounts are more than the 35% consistent with the current rating level, there are major mitigating factors, including very strong expected EBITDA coverage (9.5x to 10.5x in 2013 increasing to 12x to 13x in 2015), significant cash-flow generation (more than $2 billion annually), and significant sources of unregulated cash flows. We expect the near-term level of share repurchases to diminish from recent historical levels, which will likely support liquidity and manage the capital structure toward our expectations. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 RATINGS LIST Aetna Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2 New Rating $2 Bil. Sr. Unsec. Debt Issue A-