TEXT-Fitch rates TCF National Bank

BRIEF-OPKO Health appoints Akhtar Ashfaq as renal division Senior Vice President
OPKO Health appoints Dr. Akhtar Ashfaq as renal division Senior Vice President, Clinical Research and Development
June 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to the $110 million subordinated notes issuance of TCF National Bank (TCB).
The notes will bear an annual coupon of 6.25%, 480.2 basis points over the 10-year U.S. Treasury, and will mature on June 8, 2022. Semiannual coupons are payable on June 8 and Dec. 8 of each year, commencing on Dec. 8, 2012.
Proceeds of the offering are intended to be used for general corporate purposes, which may include capital to support additional asset growth as well as to reduce short-term borrowings. The notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital of TCF National Bank and TCF Financial Corporation.
LONDON, March 3 (IFR) - Coca-Cola and Pfizer broke new ground in the European corporate market this week, pricing the first above par floating-rate notes as the sector adapts to the deeply negative rates sparked by eurozone monetary policy.
* Says acquisition will be funded by cash on hand and AV Homes' revolving credit facility