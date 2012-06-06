版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 7日 星期四

BRIEF - Moody's cuts Iron Mountain Inc rating

June 6 Moody's affirms Iron Mountain Ba3 corporate family rating, cuts liquidity rating to SGL-3; outlook remains negative

