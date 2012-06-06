KNIGHTCAPITAL/BRIEF (URGENT)

BRIEF-Insignia Systems Q4 loss per share $0.06
* Insignia Systems Inc - total net sales decreased 22.8% to $5.7 million in Q4 2016
New York, June 6 Knight Capital Group Inc says NASDAQ OMX Group Inc $40 million Facebook IPO Facebook Inc compensation fund "does not come close to covering reported losses" * Says NASDAQ OMX Group Inc solution to Facebook IPO problem is
"simply unacceptable" * Says evaluating all remedies available under law regarding losses in NASDAQ
mishandling of Facebook IPO
* Insignia Systems Inc - total net sales decreased 22.8% to $5.7 million in Q4 2016
* Atco Ltd - in 2017 to 2019 period, Atco plans to invest an additional $5 billion in regulated utility and commercially secured capital growth projects
LONDON, March 3 The British government said on Friday it was inclined to investigate Rupert Murdoch's planned takeover of Sky to see whether it was in the public interest, the first step of what is likely to be a politically charged process.