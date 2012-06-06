版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 7日 星期四 03:58 BJT

KNIGHTCAPITAL/BRIEF (URGENT)

New York, June 6 Knight Capital Group Inc says NASDAQ OMX Group Inc $40 million Facebook IPO Facebook Inc compensation fund "does not come close to covering reported losses" * Says NASDAQ OMX Group Inc solution to Facebook IPO problem is

"simply unacceptable" * Says evaluating all remedies available under law regarding losses in NASDAQ

mishandling of Facebook IPO

