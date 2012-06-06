TEXT-Fitch rates Southwestern Public Service Co

June 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to Southwestern Public Service Company's (SPS) $100 million issuance of 4.5% First Mortgage Bonds, Series 1, due Aug. 15, 2041. Proceeds from the sale will be used to repay short-term debt and for general corporate purposes, including financing capital expenditures. The new notes rank equally in right of payment with existing senior secured notes of SPS. The Rating Outlook for SPS is Negative. Key Rating Drivers -Improving financial metrics; -Regulatory stability; -Sizeable capital investment plan; -Sufficient liquidity; -Moderate debt refinancing needs. Negative Outlook The inclusion of Texas in the final EPA Cross-State Air Pollution Rule (CSAPR) drives the Negative Outlook and presents Fitch with a significant degree of uncertainty as to the timing of, and ultimate cost of CSAPR to SPS. The Negative Outlook takes into consideration concerns related to funding of a sizeable multi-year capital plan, timely capital investment cost recovery, and project completion risk. Fitch has incorporated estimates related to CSAPR compliance that call for higher levels of equity infusion from parent company, Xcel Energy, Inc. (Fitch IDR of 'BBB+', Stable Outlook). Absent an adverse regulatory outcome, substantial capital spending that exceeds Fitch's expectations, and/or significant delays in capital investment recovery, SPS could maintain its current rating. Without higher levels of equity, credit metrics would deteriorate prompting a negative rating action. Fitch forecasts incorporate estimates related to the CSAPR capital plan of up to $470 million that call for higher levels of equity infusions, and show moderate deterioration of coverage ratios to 4.0 times by 2015. Additionally, there is a fair degree of regulatory certainty for the utility through year-end 2012 following settlements in 2011 on separate Texas and New Mexico electric rate filings. Fitch views the outcomes in both settlements as balanced, and does not anticipate SPS to file new rate cases in either state jurisdiction earlier than late-2012. Capital Investment Plan Key drivers of the utility's $2.3 billion five-year capital investment plan include capital estimates related to CSAPR compliance and the construction of a fourth unit at the natural gas-fired Jones Station in Lubbock, TX. Other drivers of capital spending are transmission projects to support system reliability. SPS has several transmission projects in construction and permitting phases. Fitch considers timely recovery of investment costs a key driver of credit quality. Substantial Liquidity Support Fitch considers SPS to have a good liquidity position relative to funding needs. SPS executed a four-year $300 million bank credit agreement in March 2011, of which $274 million was available to support short-term funding needs and back-up commercial paper at March 31, 2012. SPS has no long-term debt maturities through 2015 and $200 million due in 2016.