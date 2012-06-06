版本:
S&P raises AMEX core operating subs rtgs to 'A-'; outlk stble

Overview	
     -- American Express Co. (Amex) has reported strong financial performance 	
for the past five years. Notably, the company did not post any quarterly 	
losses during the credit crisis and its recent earnings were strong.	
     -- As a result, we are raising our long-term issuer credit ratings on 	
Amex's core operating subsidiaries to 'A-' from 'BBB+' and affirming our 'A-2' 	
short-term issuer credit ratings on the companies. 	
     -- At the same time, we are affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' issuer credit 	
ratings on Amex, the nonoperating holding company. 	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the group's strong 	
performance will continue in the near and intermediate future.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Service raised its long-term issuer 	
credit ratings on American Express Co.'s (Amex's) core operating subsidiaries, 	
which include American Express Travel Related Services and its rated 	
subsidiaries, to 'A-' from 'BBB+' and affirmed its 'A-2' short-term issuer 	
credit ratings on the subsidiaries. At the same time, Standard & Poor's 	
affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2' issuer credit ratings on Amex, the nonoperating 	
holding company. The outlook on the long-term ratings is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The rating actions reflect Amex's strong financial performance during the 	
credit crisis through current periods. Notably, the company did not post any 	
quarterly losses during the credit crisis and its recent earnings were strong. 	
Except a 13% decline in 2009 as a result of broad-based declines in consumer 	
and business spending, Amex's revenue growth has been steady, despite the very 	
challenging operating conditions of the last several years, including recent 	
revenue pressures from new regulations. 	
	
Amex's strong fee income component makes its financial performance more 	
resilient to asset quality issues. The company achieved revenue growth while 	
improving asset quality performance to historically strong levels. Amex's 	
prime customer focus results in asset quality metrics that generally are 	
stronger than more traditional credit card lenders'. 	
	
Since becoming a bank holding company, Amex has improved its funding profile 	
by adding direct-to-consumer deposit funding to its mix. Retail deposits now 	
account for about 38% of total funding. We consider direct-to-consumer 	
deposits as weaker than traditional branch originated deposits, which 	
typically are associated with stronger customer relationships, in our view. 	
However, we also view direct-to-consumer deposits as a stronger form of 	
funding than more traditional wholesale funding. We expect Amex to maintain at 	
least this level of deposits in its funding profile going forward.	
	
The affirmation of the ratings on Amex reflects our view that there is a 	
greater degree of structural subordination, given that the banks comprise 	
about 47% of consolidated assets. As a result, based on our criteria, we now 	
rate the nonoperating holding company one notch below the group.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view of Amex's positive customer spending 	
trends, the improvement in its asset quality, and the strong profitability 	
performance. We also consider the fragile state of the U.S. economic recovery 	
and our expectation for a slow and extended recovery period, as well as the 	
uncertainty around increased regulatory burdens. 	
	
We expect that Amex will continue to invest to increase its franchise's growth 	
and help mitigate revenue pressures resulting from the implementation of 	
regulations, as well as to continue its tradition of focusing on higher 	
quality customers. However, we also expect that the company's asset quality 	
will weaken modestly since measures are at or near historically strong levels. 	
	
We could revise our outlook to positive if Amex's earnings performance and 	
capital retention increase our risk-adjusted capital ratio, which is currently 	
at 7.6%, to approximately 10%. On the other hand, we could revise the outlook 	
to negative if performance issues pressure capital or indicate long-term 	
weakening of profitability. The possibility for future adverse regulatory, 	
legislative, or legal actions remains a risk that could also negatively affect 	
the ratings.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 	
     -- Analytical Approach To Assessing Nonoperating Holding Companies, March 	
17, 2009 	
     -- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
American Express Co.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB+/Stable/A-2    	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+               	
 Preferred Stock                        BBB-               	
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                	
	
American Express Credit Corp.	
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
American Express Overseas Finance Co. N.V.	
American Express Travel Related Services Co. Inc.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A-/Stable/--       BBB+/Stable/--	
	
American Express Bank FSB	
American Express Centurion Bank	
American Express Credit Corp.	
American Express Overseas Credit Corp. Ltd.	
American Express Travel Related Services Co. Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       A-                 BBB+	
 Subordinated                           BBB+               BBB	
	
American Express Canada Credit Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured                       A-                 BBB+	
	
Upgraded; Ratings Affirmed	
                                        To                 From	
American Express Bank FSB	
American Express Overseas Credit Corp. Ltd.	
American Express Credit Corp.	
American Express Centurion Bank	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A-/Stable/A-2      BBB+/Stable/A-2	
	
American Express Centurion Bank	
 Certificate Of Deposit	
  Local Currency                        A-/A-2             BBB+/A-2	
	
 	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

