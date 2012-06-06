版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 7日 星期四 05:57 BJT

RAIFFEISENBANKINTERNATIONAL/BRIEF (URGENT)

June 6 Raiffeisen Bank International AG : * Moodys takes actions on 5 subsidiaries of Raiffeisen Bank International * Rpt-8moodys takes actions on 5 subsidiaries of raiffeisen bank international

