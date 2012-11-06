版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 6日 星期二 23:07 BJT

TEXT-S&P may change Societe Nationale des Chemins de Fer Francais ratings

Overview
     -- On Oct. 29, 2012, the French government announced its intention to 
restructure the French rail industry, including a merger of departments of 
rail operator Societe Nationale des Chemins de Fer Francais (SNCF) and rail 
network owner Reseau Ferre de France into a unified network manager.
     -- The proposed restructuring could have a negative, positive, or neutral 
bearing on our ratings on SNCF depending on the final outcome. 
     -- We are therefore placing our 'AA' long-term corporate credit and 
senior unsecured debt ratings on SNCF on CreditWatch developing. 
     -- The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that, depending on the 
terms of the rail industry reorganization, we could raise, lower, or affirm 
our ratings on SNCF.

Rating Action
On Nov. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'AA' long-term 
corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on state-owned rail 
operator Societe Nationale des Chemins de Fer Francais (SNCF) on CreditWatch 
with developing implications. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-1+' 
short-term corporate credit rating on SNCF.

Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows the French government's announcement, on 
Oct. 29, 2012, of its intention to modify the structure of the French rail 
industry, including a merger of departments of SNCF and French rail network 
owner Reseau Ferre de France (RFF; AA+/Negative/--) into a unified network 
manager attached to SNCF. The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility 
that we could lower, raise, or affirm our ratings on SNCF, once we have 
further details on the announced restructuring.

The proposed restructuring could lead us to reassess our view of the 
likelihood of the Republic of France (AA+/Negative/A-1+; unsolicited ratings) 
providing SNCF with timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event 
of financial distress. Our current ratings on SNCF are based on our view that 
there is an "extremely high" likelihood of such support. In our view, however, 
there is an "almost certain" likelihood of France providing RFF with the same 
support in the event of financial distress. 

Our assessment of the likelihood of the state providing the combined group 
with extraordinary state support will depend, notably, on its structure and 
legal status, and on governance arrangements. It will also depend on our 
assessment of the state's ability to support the combined group, taking into 
account restrictions that state aid rules impose. If we revise our assessment 
of the likelihood of extraordinary state support for SNCF to "almost certain", 
we would raise our long-term corporate credit rating on SNCF to 'AA+', 
equalizing it with the rating on France.

The proposed restructuring could also lead us to reassess SNCF's stand-alone 
credit profile (SACP), which we currently assess at 'bb+'. The SACP reflects 
our view of the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and 
"significant" financial risk profile. RFF's SACP is three notches lower than 
SNCF's, at 'b+'. This reflects our view of RFF's "satisfactory" business risk 
profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile.

We consider that the proposed restructuring could benefit SNCF's business risk 
profile; it would increase SNCF's diversification and likely boost its 
profitability. However, the restructuring could also result in us revising 
downward our assessment of SNCF's financial risk profile, as RFF has more debt 
than SNCF. Moreover, we anticipate that RFF will raise further debt in the 
near to medium term, in order to partially finance its large capital 
expenditure program. We therefore estimate that the combined group could have 
Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 9x, compared with about 5x 
for SNCF alone. 

If we revise downward our assessment of SNCF's financial risk profile, we 
could revise SNCF's SACP downward too. In this case, and all else remaining 
equal, we would also lower our long-term corporate credit rating on SNCF. At 
this stage, we believe that any rating downgrade would most likely be limited 
to one notch.

It has been reported that part of RFF's debt could be transferred to another 
public institution as part of the restructuring, which could ease the burden 
on SNCF's financial risk profile. However, the government has not mentioned 
this as an option. 

At this point, we do not have a clear view of when the reorganization will 
occur, the future status of both SNCF and the new unified rail network 
manager, or the allocation of RFF's current debt and commitments (including 
those related to public-private partnership).

Liquidity
The short-term rating on SNCF is 'A-1+', reflecting our view of SNCF's 
liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We estimate that sources of 
liquidity for the 12 months to March 31, 2013, will cover uses of liquidity by 
about 1.3x. 

As of March 31, 2012, we estimate liquidity sources over the next 12 months to 
be about EUR6.3 billion. These include:
     -- Unrestricted cash and liquid investments of about EUR3 billion, 
including marketable securities and deposits with terms of up to six months 
and ratings of at least 'BB+';
     -- EUR200 million of notes issued in June 2012, with maturities of 20 years
or more;
     -- Availability of about EUR860 million under committed credit lines with 
maturities of at least a year and no financial covenants; and
     -- Funds from operations that we forecast at about EUR2.1 billion

We estimate SNCF's liquidity needs over the period to be about EUR4.7 billion, 
comprising:
     -- Debt maturities of about EUR1.6 billion, including close to EUR1 billion
of short-term notes, which we believe will be largely refinanced; and
     -- Capital spending, net of capital subsidies, of about EUR2.5 billion;
     -- Dividends and contributions for the acquisition of a stake in French 
transport group Keolis and in the context of SeaFrance; and 
     -- Collateral of about EUR0.6 billion to be posted in the event of a rating
downgrade by up to three notches.

We believe that if needed, SNCF would have access to emergency funding from 
the French Treasury (Agence France Tresor), for instance. The French Treasury 
could use Caisse de la Dette Publique (CDP; not rated) to buy SNCF bonds or 
commercial paper issues. We consider that this mechanism allows for ample and 
prompt state support to SNCF in the event of financial distress. In addition, 
as a consequence of tight state monitoring, we consider that if SNCF needed 
financial support, it would promptly inform the government of its 
difficulties. This could, in our view, trigger pre-emptive actions.

CreditWatch 
We will monitor developments regarding the restructuring of the French rail 
industry and resolve the CreditWatch once we have sufficient information to 
assess the implications of the restructuring on SNCF's SACP and on our 
assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary state support. We aim to resolve 
or update the CreditWatch placement within the next 90 days. 

We could lower our long-term rating on SNCF if the announced restructuring 
does not alter our assessment of the likelihood of SNCF receiving 
extraordinary state support and results in credit metrics that are no longer 
commensurate with its 'bb+' SACP. A downgrade by more than one notch is 
unlikely in our view, because, all else being equal, this would involve us 
lowering the SACP by at least four notches. This is unlikely to happen because 
RFF's SACP is three notches lower than SNCF's and therefore the merger is 
unlikely to reduce the SACP by a further notch. Accordingly, assuming that 
liquidity remains "adequate" under our criteria, a downgrade of our 'A-1+' 
short-term rating on SNCF is also unlikely.

Conversely, we could raise the long-term rating on SNCF if the announced 
restructuring leads us to reassess upward the likelihood of extraordinary 
state support to "almost certain." 

Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
     -- French Rail Owner RFF AA+/A-1+ Ratings Affirmed;Negative Outlook Now 
Includes Potential Weaker View Of Sovereign Support, Nov. 6, 2012
     -- French Rail Infrastructure Owner Reseau Ferre de France Ratings 
Affirmed At 'AA+/A-1+'; Outlook Negative, Sept. 28, 2012
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
     -- Societe Nationale des Chemins de Fer Francais, July 26, 2012 
     -- Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria for Corporate And 
Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012 
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010 
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
     -- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; 
Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating 
Link to Parent, Oct. 28, 2004

Ratings List
CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                            To                  From
Societe Nationale des Chemins de Fer Francais 
 Corporate Credit Rating    AA/Watch Dev/A-1+   AA/Negative/A-1+ 
 Senior Unsecured Debt      AA/Watch Dev        AA
 Commercial Paper           A-1+                A-1+

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐