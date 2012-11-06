版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 7日 星期三 00:04 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Banco del Estado de Chile notes 'A+'

Nov 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'A+' issue rating to Banco del Estado de Chile's (Banco Estado;
A+/Positive/A-1) $500 million senior unsecured notes. The notes will be issued
under Banco Estado's $2 billion medium-term notes program and have a maturity
period of five years. 

The rating on the notes is the same as the long-term issuer credit rating on 
Banco Estado and reflects the fact that the notes will be both an unsecured 
and a senior debt obligation that will rank equally with the bank's other 
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

The issuer credit ratings on Banco Estado reflect our assessment of its 
"strong" (as our criteria define the term) business position, "moderate" 
capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "above average" funding, and 
"adequate" liquidity. The ratings also reflect our view of the very high 
likelihood that the Republic of Chile (foreign currency rating 
A+/Positive/A-1, local currency rating AA/Positive/A-1+) would provide 
extraordinary timely support to the bank in the event of financial distress.
 
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010
 
 
RATINGS LIST

Banco del Estado de Chile
 Issuer Credit Rating                       A+/Positive/A-1

New Rating Assigned

Banco del Estado de Chile
  $500M senior unsecured notes due 2017     A+


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐