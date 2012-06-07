TEXT-Fitch says Clear Channel's big machine deal long-term positive

June 7 - Fitch Ratings believes Clear Channel Communications, Inc.'s
performance rights agreement with independent country music record label Big
Machine Label Group (Big Machine) will drive moderately higher costs to Clear
Channel over the near term. However, we believe there are longer term positive
implications for both the company and the terrestrial radio broadcasting
industry.
On June 5, Clear Channel announced that it would pay performance royalties to
Big Machine and its artists on all of Clear Channel's broadcasts (over-the-air
and digital streaming). While exact terms of the deal were not disclosed, the
payments will be structured as a percent of total advertising revenue, rather
than the per-performance basis currently paid on digital streaming.
Heretofore, Clear Channel, like all broadcasters, did not pay performance
royalties on over-the-air broadcasts. The deal will therefore increase Clear
Channel's expenses. That said, we expect the increase to be minimal relative to
Clear Channel's financial profile. We expect Clear Channel will first take a
wait-and-see approach and assess the impact of the initial deal on its
financials and digital operations before executing a significant number of
additional agreements. Second, we expect the negotiated rate is likely lower
that the fee (approximately 3% of local advertising revenue) that broadcasters
currently pay to the songwriters.
On the positive side, the deal reduces the royalties Clear Channel pays to Big
Machine for its digital streaming. Broadcasters currently pay $0.002 per
performance to SoundExchange for their digital streams. Approximately 2% of
Clear Channel's listening is digital.
While we do not expect many more deals over the near term, should the deal prove
beneficial over the longer term, we believe it could set a precedent for Clear
Channel and other broadcasters. Similar agreements with more record labels would
improve the profitability of digital businesses. A challenge here is the
logistics of negotiating with thousands of independent record labels.
We believe Clear Channel's iHeartRadio digital streaming service could provide
an opportunity to capture a sizable portion of digital listening over the next
few years. Key advantages lie in its superior content lineup, mobile
application, and absence of subscription fees. Whether the ability to capture
digital audience will translate into incremental revenue will depend on
advertising demand and pricing. Nonetheless, we expect digital to remain only a
small portion of total revenue in the medium term.
We believe the risk to this agreement is that the company will not be able to
sufficiently monetize its digital platform and that the terrestrial payments
will result in a longer term net negative to Clear Channel, but is mitigated by
our expectations that Clear Channel will wait to assess before signing other
deals.
While this deal opens the door for broadcasters and record labels to negotiate
performance royalties on their own, we do not believe it necessarily precludes
regulation mandated royalties. While the previous congressional proposal to
impose royalty payments on terrestrial broadcasters died in 2010, such payments
are being discussed in Congressional hearings.