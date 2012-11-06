版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 7日 星期三 00:34 BJT

BRIEF: Moody's says Metro Health purchase by Humana credit positive

Nov 6 Moody's says Metro Health purchase by Humana is credit positive, no rating change

