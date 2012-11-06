版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Continental Resources outlook to positive

Overview
     -- U.S. oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company Continental 
Resources continues to increase production and reserves
     -- We revised our outlook to positive from stable and affirmed our 'BB+' 
rating on the company 
     -- The positive outlook reflects that we could raise the corporate credit 
rating if the company continues to increase production and reserves while 
maintaining a conservative capital structure, and moves closer toward spending 
within its cash flows.

Rating Action
On Nov. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Oklahoma City-based Continental Resources Inc. (Continental) to positive from 
stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on the 
company.

The senior unsecured rating remains 'BB+'. The recovery rating remains '3', 
indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of 
a payment default. 

Rationale
The positive outlook on Continental reflects that we could raise the corporate 
credit rating if the company continues to increase production and reserves 
while maintaining a conservative capital structure and moves closer toward 
spending within its cash flows.

The ratings reflect our assessment of the company's "fair" business risk and 
"significant" financial risk. The ratings on Continental incorporate its 
strong reserve replacement performance, solid production growth, and the 
expectation that Continental will continue to grow its reserve base, which 
totaled 610 million barrels of oil equivalent as of mid-year 2012. In 
addition, given the current price of hydrocarbons, it is highly favorable that 
the company's reserves are focused on oil and its gas assets are generally 
liquids rich. The ratings on the company also reflect its participation in the 
competitive and highly cyclical oil and gas industry, its aggressive capital 
spending program, and its geographically concentrated reserve base. 

We view Continental's financial risk as significant. To forecast credit 
protection measures, Standard & Poor's uses a price assumption for West Texas 
Intermediate oil (WTI) of $85 per barrel (bbl) for the remainder of 2012, 
$80/bbl in 2013, and $75/bbl thereafter. Our assumption for Henry Hub natural 
gas is $2.50 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) for the remainder of 2012, 
$3.00/Mcf in 2013, and $3.50/Mcf thereafter. We have also assumed a $10/bbl 
negative differential for WTI to reflect our expectations of realizations in 
the Bakken and a $1.25/Mcf premium for Henry Hub natural gas to reflect the 
realizations that the company receives on its liquids rich gas. We expect 
annual production to increase by 33% in 2013 to 48 million barrels of oil 
equivalent (boe) and 25% in 2014 to 60 million boe. We expect total production 
to consist of approximately 70% oil in 2013 and 2014. Considering 
Continental's hedges, we forecast EBITDA to be $2.5 billion and $2.7 billion 
in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

As of June 30, 2012, Continental had approximately $2.3 billion of total debt, 
resulting in a healthy debt to EBITDA of 1.5x and funds from operations (FFO) 
to debt of 61%. Capital spending should approximate $3.4 billion and $3.5 
billion for 2013 and 2014, respectively. We believe the company could outspend 
internally generated cash flow by approximately $1.1 billion and $900 million 
in 2013 and 2014, respectively. We estimate the company will maintain a 
conservative leverage of approximately 1.5x over the next two years, which is 
strong for the current rating category.

We consider Continental's business risk to be fair. As of June 30, 2012, the 
company had reserves of approximately 610 million boe of which approximately 
40% is proved developed and 65% is oil, with a very long reserve 
life--approaching 20 years--based on mid-year 2012 reserves and second-quarter 
2012 production. On a proved developed reserve basis, Continental's reserve 
life is approximately seven years. Reserves are geographically concentrated, 
with more than 58% of proved reserves in the low risk Bakken field at year-end 
2011. With almost one million net acres, Continental has the leading leasehold 
position in the Bakken. A key area of growth for the company is the 
liquids-rich Anadarko Woodford--specifically the SCOOP (South Central Oklahoma 
Oil Province), which is a Southward extension of the Anadarko Woodford.

Reserve replacement has been favorable for Continental, with a very strong 
2009 to 2011 three-year average from all sources of 771%. The vast majority of 
reserve replacement growth has been organic. We expect the company to continue 
focusing on growing organically in the Bakken and the SCOOP play in the 
Anadarko Woodford. 
Liquidity
We view Continental's liquidity as "adequate". As of June 30, 2012, 
Continental had full availability on its revolving credit facility maturing in 
July 2015 (pro forma for the company's $1.2 billion note issuance in August 
2012). The company's revolving credit facility has a borrowing base of $2.75 
billion, and commitments total $1.5 billion. The company also had over $650 
million of cash as of June 30, 2012 (pro forma for the company's August 2012 
$1.2 billion note issuance). 

We estimate that the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 months 
will exceed uses by greater than 1.2x, and that sources would be greater than 
uses even if EBITDA fell by 30%. We assume that Continental will fund its $3.4 
billion of capital expenditures in 2013 with operating cash flow of about $2.3 
billion, full of availability under its credit facility as of June 30, 2012 
(pro forma for the company's August 2012 note issuance) and cash of $650 
million at June 30, 2012 (pro forma for the company's August 2012 note 
issuance). The company outspent its cash flows over the past few years. 
However, Continental can cut back on capital spending if it needed to preserve 
liquidity. Besides the company's revolver, it does not have any debt due until 
2019. The revolving credit facility has financial covenants that include a 
maximum consolidated leverage ratio of 4.0x and a minimum current ratio of 
1.0x, which we currently expect Continental to meet.

Recovery Analysis
The issue-level rating on Continental's senior unsecured debt is 'BB+' (the 
same as the corporate credit rating on the company). The recovery rating is 
'3', indicating our expectation that lenders will receive a meaningful (50% to 
70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery 
analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Continental 
Resources Inc., published Aug 23, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) 

Outlook
The positive outlook on Continental Resources reflects that we could raise the 
corporate credit rating if the company continues to increase production and 
reserves while maintaining a conservative capital structure and moves closer 
toward spending within its cash flows. We could revise the outlook to stable 
if the company's capital structure deteriorates due to lower-than-anticipated 
oil price realizations or a more aggressive financial policy, which includes 
outspending cash flows by more than our expectations.  

