TEXT - S&P comments on Evergreen International Aviation Holdings

Nov 6 - Evergreen International Aviation Holdings Inc. (CCC/Watch Neg/--) made its interest payment due Oct. 31, 2012. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Evergreen are unchanged following this payment. However, the ratings remain on CreditWatch with negative implications because of our continuing concerns over the company's liquidity. Evergreen's operating performance remains weak, reflecting the depressed state of the air cargo market and the company's current reliance on a mostly older fleet of aircraft. (Privately owned Evergreen does not file public financial statements.) While the company is taking steps to improve its liquidity and operating prospects, we believe it will take time for these efforts to bear fruit. Evergreen was in violation of its interest coverage and leverage covenants at the end of the second quarter (fiscal year-end is May) and has gotten a waiver from its lenders.