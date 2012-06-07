版本:
TEXT-S&P may cut Generali, units ratings after CEO change

June 7 - Overview	
     -- On June 2, 2012, Assicurazioni Generali's board of directors removed 	
the group's CEO and proposed the nomination of Mario Greco as successor.	
     -- In our view, this event has created uncertainty surrounding Generali's 	
future strategic direction and could impede its ability to respond quickly to 	
its strategic challenges.	
     -- We are therefore placing the ratings on Generali and various 	
subsidiaries on CreditWatch with negative implications pending a review of the 	
strategic, management, and governance developments at Generali, and the likely 	
impact of such developments on the company's strategic positioning, earnings, 	
and capitalization.	
Rating Action	
On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'A' long-term 	
counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Italy-based 	
Assicurazioni Generali SpA (Generali) and its related "core" entities,
as well as various related issue ratings, on CreditWatch with negative
implications. 	
	
We also placed the 'A-' long-term ratings on "strategically important" 	
subsidiaries Generali PanEurope Ltd. and Deutsche Bausparkasse Badenia AG 	
(Badenia) on CreditWatch with negative implications, as the ratings on 	
strategically important subsidiaries remain capped one notch below the ratings 	
on the parent, according to our group methodology criteria. We have affirmed 	
the 'A-2' short-term rating on Badenia. We also placed the 'A' long-term 	
ratings on "non-strategically important" subsidiary Generali USA Life 	
Reassurance Co. on CreditWatch with negative implications. In addition, we 	
placed the 'BBB+' ratings on Austria-based holding companies Generali Holding 	
Vienna AG and Generali Rueckversicherung AG on CreditWatch with negative 	
implications (see Ratings List below for all related rating actions).	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that the removal of the CEO on 	
June 2, 2012 has created uncertainty regarding Generali's future strategic 	
direction. While the planned replacement CEO, Mario Greco, is reported to have 	
a good management track record, the change in leadership could weigh on 	
Generali's ability to respond quickly to strategic challenges from the 	
demanding and evolving economic environment. These challenges include 	
Generali's ability to rebuild its capitalization and improve its financial 	
flexibility, both of which we view as weaknesses relative to the current 	
rating. Furthermore, the unexpected change in CEO could, in our view, indicate 	
potential governance issues.	
	
CreditWatch	
The CreditWatch placement indicates our view that there is a one-in-two chance 	
that we could lower the ratings on Generali, most likely by one notch. We 	
expect to resolve or update the CreditWatch placement within the next three 	
months.	
	
We could lower the ratings on Generali if, following discussions with 	
Generali's management, we consider that potential strategic actions by 	
Generali, compounded by an unfavorable economic and financial environment, 	
were to delay the recovery of Generali's financial profile (particularly in 	
terms of its capital adequacy) compared with our previous expectations (see 	
"Assicurazioni Generali, Core Entities Downgraded To 'A' After Adverse Market 	
Conditions Weaken Capital; Outlook Stable," published on Jan. 27, 2012, on 	
RatingsDirect). Depending on the outcome of our discussions, we could 	
alternatively affirm the ratings at current levels. 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 	
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 	
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 	
9, 2010 	
     -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital 	
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010 	
     -- Criteria Update: Factoring Country Risk Into Insurer Financial 	
Strength Ratings, Feb 11, 2003 	
     -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology 	
And Assumptions, June 14, 2011 	
     -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 	
     -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008 	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
	
	
Ratings List	
CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Assicurazioni Generali SpA	
INA ASSITALIA SpA	
Generali Vie	
Generali Versicherung AG	
Generali USA Life Reassurance Co.	
Generali Lebensversicherung AG	
Generali IARD	
Generali Deutschland Pensionskasse AG	
Envivas Krankenversicherung AG	
Cosmos Versicherung AG	
Cosmos Lebensversicherungs AG	
Central Krankenversicherung AG	
Alleanza Toro S.p.A	
Advocard Rechtsschutzversicherung AG	
AachenMuenchener Versicherung AG	
AachenMuenchener Lebensversicherung AG	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        A/Watch Neg/--     A/Stable/--	
	
Assicurazioni Generali SpA	
INA ASSITALIA SpA	
Generali Vie	
Generali Versicherung AG	
Generali USA Life Reassurance Co.	
Generali Lebensversicherung AG	
Generali IARD	
Generali Deutschland Pensionskasse AG	
Generali (U.S. branch)	
Envivas Krankenversicherung AG	
Cosmos Versicherung AG	
Cosmos Lebensversicherungs AG	
Central Krankenversicherung AG	
Alleanza Toro S.p.A	
Advocard Rechtsschutzversicherung AG	
AachenMuenchener Versicherung AG	
AachenMuenchener Lebensversicherung AG	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        A/Watch Neg/--     A/Stable/--	
	
Deutsche Bausparkasse Badenia AG	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A-/Watch Neg/A-2   A-/Stable/A-2	
 Certificate Of Deposit                 A-/Watch Neg/A-2   A-/A-2	
	
Generali Holding Vienna AG	
Generali Rueckversicherung AG	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        BBB+/Watch Neg/--  BBB+/Stable/--	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        BBB+/Watch Neg/--  BBB+/Stable/--	
	
Generali PanEurope Ltd.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        A-/Watch Neg/--    A-/Stable/--	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        A-/Watch Neg/--    A-/Stable/--	
	
Assicurazioni Generali SpA	
 Senior Unsecured                       A-/Watch Neg       A-	
 Subordinated                           BBB+/Watch Neg     BBB+	
 Junior Subordinated                    BBB/Watch Neg      BBB	
	
Generali Finance B.V.	
 Senior Unsecured*                      A-/Watch Neg       A-	
 Junior Subordinated*                   BBB/Watch Neg      BBB	
*Guaranteed by Assicurazioni Generali SpA.	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

