TEXT-S&P rates Sysco Corp

June 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A+' issue rating to Houston-based food distributor Sysco Corp.'s $300 million senior unsecured notes due in 2015 and $450 million senior unsecured notes due in 2022. Sysco issued the notes under its Rule 415 shelf registration statement filed Feb. 17, 2012. All of our existing ratings on the company, including the 'A+' corporate credit rating, remain unchanged. Our rating outlook is negative. Pro forma for the issuance, we estimate Sysco will have about $3 billion of debt outstanding. The corporate credit rating on Sysco reflects Standard & Poor's view that the company's business risk profile will remain "strong" over the next few years. We believe the company will maintain industry-leading operating efficiency, good customer and geographic diversification in North America, and a solid position as the largest participant in the generally stable food service distribution industry. We believe the company should be able to improve credit ratios and maintain its "modest" financial risk profile, assuming food costs remain elevated but begin to stabilize, fuel costs do not spike considerably, and it implements its business transformation project over the next few years without meaningful disruption. We forecast credit ratios will be consistent with a "modest" financial risk profile through 2013, including adjusted leverage of about 1.1x, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of about 60%, and EBITDA interest coverage of about 17x-18x. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Sysco Corp. Corporate credit rating A+/Negative/A-1 Rating Assigned Senior unsecured $300 mil. notes due 2015 A+ $450 mil. notes due 2022 A+