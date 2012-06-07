版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 8日 星期五 00:29 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Sysco Corp

June 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'A+' issue rating to Houston-based food distributor Sysco Corp.'s $300 million
senior unsecured notes due in 2015 and $450 million senior unsecured notes due
in 2022. Sysco issued the notes under its Rule 415 shelf registration statement
filed Feb. 17, 2012.	
	
All of our existing ratings on the company, including the 'A+' corporate 	
credit rating, remain unchanged. Our rating outlook is negative. Pro forma for 	
the issuance, we estimate Sysco will have about $3 billion of debt outstanding.	
	
The corporate credit rating on Sysco reflects Standard & Poor's view that the 	
company's business risk profile will remain "strong" over the next few years. 	
We believe the company will maintain industry-leading operating efficiency, 	
good customer and geographic diversification in North America, and a solid 	
position as the largest participant in the generally stable food service 	
distribution industry. We believe the company should be able to improve credit 	
ratios and maintain its "modest" financial risk profile, assuming food costs 	
remain elevated but begin to stabilize, fuel costs do not spike considerably, 	
and it implements its business transformation project over the next few years 	
without meaningful disruption. We forecast credit ratios will be consistent 	
with a "modest" financial risk profile through 2013, including adjusted 	
leverage of about 1.1x, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of about 	
60%, and EBITDA interest coverage of about 17x-18x.	
	

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Sysco Corp.	
 Corporate credit rating               A+/Negative/A-1	
	
Rating Assigned	
 Senior unsecured	
  $300 mil. notes due 2015             A+	
  $450 mil. notes due 2022             A+

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐