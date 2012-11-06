版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Aurora Diagnostics outlook to negative

Nov 6 - Overview
     -- U.S. anatomic pathology services provider Aurora Diagnostics LLC, 
subsidiary of Aurora Diagnostics Holdings LLC, amended its loan agreement, 
including reducing its revolving credit facility to $60 million from $110 
million.
     -- We are raising our issue rating on Aurora's senior secured debt to 
'BB-' from 'B+' because the size of this debt class declined relative to our 
estimate of Aurora's value in the event of default.
     -- We are also revising our recovery rating on the senior secured debt to 
'1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the 
event of a payment default, from '2', which indicated our expectation of 
substantial (70% to 90%) recovery.
     -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on Aurora, although 
we have lowered our near-term expectations for profit margins and cash flow 
generation.
     -- The rating outlook has been revised to negative from stable, 
reflecting the increased likelihood, in our view, that Aurora's cost-reduction 
initiatives will not offset intensifying market pressures.

Rating Action
As we previously announced, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Oct. 31, 
2012, raised its issue rating on Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based Aurora 
Diagnostics LLC's senior secured debt to 'BB-' (two notches above the 
corporate credit rating on its parent, Aurora Diagnostics Holdings LLC) from 
'B+' because the size of this debt class declined relative to our estimate of 
Aurora's value in the event of default.

We also revised our recovery rating on this debt to '1', indicating our 
expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of payment 
default, from '2', which indicated our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) 
recovery.

We affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on Aurora, although we have 
lowered our near-term expectations for profit margins and cash flow generation.

We revised the rating outlook to negative from stable, reflecting the 
increased likelihood, in our view, that Aurora's cost-reduction initiatives 
will not offset intensifying market pressures.

Rationale
The ratings on Aurora Diagnostics Holdings LLC, a provider of anatomic 
pathology (AP) diagnostic services, reflect the company's "vulnerable" 
business risk profile (according to our criteria), which is characterized by a 
narrow operating focus, vulnerability to customer in-sourcing, price pressure, 
and weakened profitability. We believe Aurora has curbed its appetite for 
acquisitions and is now focusing on organic growth, efficiency improvements, 
and cost cutting. We have lowered our near-term expectations for Aurora's 
profit margins and cash flow generation. Despite lower margins, we expect 
Aurora to continue generating discretionary cash flow, but this may be 
insufficient to cover large earn-out payments in 2012 and 2013 without 
borrowing from the revolving credit facility. We expect Aurora's adjusted debt 
to EBITDA to remain above 5x, consistent with the company's "highly leveraged" 
financial risk profile.

We expect 2012 revenues to grow about 5%, propelled by 2011 acquisitions. 
However, the recent sale of Aurora's low-margin business, which serves Florida 
nursing homes, will trim future revenue growth. Over the medium term, we 
expect low-single-digit annual organic volume and revenue growth for Aurora, 
similar to growth for the total U.S. outpatient AP market, which may be 
supplemented by revenues from acquired businesses. In 2011, Aurora's total 
revenues rose 30.4% and organic growth was 7.0%, but organic revenue in the 
second quarter of 2012 declined 3.5% year over year on a 2.1% decline in 
volume. We believe revenue per accession (generally correlated with 
profitability) will continue to decline slightly, reflecting reduced Medicare 
payment rates, customer in-sourcing, and potential price pressure from 
commercial insurers. 

Management recently implemented staff reductions and is taking other 
cost-cutting actions that we believe could save about $5 million per year, but 
this will be partly offset by IT investments and higher costs to retain 
pathologists. Under our base case, we expect the EBITDA margin (adjusted for 
nonrecurring items, stock compensation, and the capitalization of operating 
leases) to decline to about 22.0% in 2012, compared with our previous 
expectation of 24%. However, we are less confident that Aurora can reduce 
costs enough to stabilize or raise profit margins while price pressure and 
competition intensify. Its margins fell substantially during the past few 
years. Aurora's adjusted EBITDA margin was 24% for the 12 months ended June 
30, 2012, down from 25.7% in 2011, 26.6% in 2010, and 32.0% in 2009.

Since its founding in 2006, Aurora has grown rapidly, fueled by more than 20 
acquisitions. Aurora competes mainly in the AP subsector of the diagnostic 
laboratory industry. AP is the examination of tissue samples and cells to 
detect cancer and other diseases. The AP market has fairly low barriers to 
entry and remains very fragmented, which contributes to Aurora's vulnerable 
business risk profile. We estimate the two largest participants, Quest 
Diagnostics Inc. and Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, have a combined 
share of only about 10% to 15%. They also have been hurt by customer 
in-sourcing. We believe independent labs are generally losing market share to 
hospital labs when previously independent doctors become hospital employees, 
an ongoing trend. 

Aurora has established positions in dermatology and women's health within its 
local markets, but its scale is small relative to LabCorp and Quest, which 
offer a broader, more diverse range of diagnostic services. Aurora's 
competitors also include local providers, as well as its own customers that 
can in-source the technical component (e.g., specimen preparation) of 
diagnostic testing. We believe in-sourcing has materially reduced Aurora's 
revenue and EBITDA growth during the past few years.

Despite its smaller scale, we believe Aurora generally has had higher profit 
margins than LabCorp and Quest because the larger companies are more 
concentrated in lower-margin clinical testing and may receive lower 
reimbursement rates under national contracts with commercial insurers. Aurora 
typically has been paid an in-network rate under local contracts, but we 
believe large commercial insurers may push the company to accept national 
contracts at lower rates. Commercial payors (57% of Aurora's 2011 revenue) 
generally have been aggressive in reimbursement negotiations with service 
providers. In addition, Medicare reimbursement rates on the physician fee 
schedule were cut, reducing Aurora's Medicare revenue about 3.5% to 4.5% in 
2012, and we expect further cuts in the years ahead. Medicare accounted for 
about 30% of Aurora's 2011 revenue; 25% on the physician fee schedule. We also 
expect Aurora to lose about $1.5 million in annual revenue as a result of new 
rules that require it to bill hospitals, rather than Medicare, for in-patient 
testing.

We expect adjusted debt to EBITDA (5.5x as of June 30, 2012) to remain above 
5x for at least the next two years. The main adjustments we make when 
calculating leverage are to capitalize operating leases and add to debt the 
fair value of contingent consideration, including our estimate of that amount 
for pre-2009 acquisitions. The fair value of contingent consideration ($54.1 
million as of June 30, 2012) will decline substantially in 2012 and 2013 as 
earn-outs are paid, but Aurora may borrow to finance some of these payments. 
Therefore, we expect a small reduction in adjusted debt. Over the near term, 
we assume Aurora will not take on new debt to finance acquisitions or 
shareholder-friendly actions. Financial sponsors own a majority of Aurora.

Liquidity
In our view, Aurora has "adequate" liquidity, as defined in our criteria. Its 
business has relatively low capital requirements. In 2012 and 2013, we expect 
about $25 million to $30 million in funds from operations per year to easily 
finance about $6 million in annual capital expenditures and, at most, small 
annual increases in working capital. We expect earn-out payments of $29 
million in 2012 and $22 million in 2013 to be the largest use of cash. 
However, these payments are likely to be much smaller in subsequent years. We 
believe Aurora may require some incremental borrowing in 2012 and 2013, but we 
expect the company to resume generating cash in 2014.

Our analysis is based on the following assumptions and expectations:
     -- We expect liquidity sources, including the $60 million revolving 
credit agreement, to exceed uses by more than 1.2x for the next 12 to 24 
months. 
     -- If EBITDA is 15% lower than we expect, coverage would still be 
positive.
     -- As of June 30, 2012, Aurora had $11 million in cash and the revolving 
credit facility was fully available. We believe Aurora borrowed from the 
facility in the third quarter.
     -- We assume Aurora will not make any acquisitions in 2012 and 2013.
     -- In connection with the loan amendment, Aurora prepaid $10 million of 
its term loan. Debt maturities are minimal until the term loan matures in 2016.
     -- The loan amendment includes the elimination of an interest coverage 
test and a loosening of the leverage limit. We expect Aurora to maintain 
adequate headroom under this covenant. As of June 30, 2012, there was ample 
headroom under the old financial covenants.

Recovery analysis
For our complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Aurora 
Diagnostics, to be published after this report on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
Our rating outlook on Aurora is negative, reflecting our reduced confidence in 
Aurora's fundamental earning power and ability to generate cash flow. We 
believe Aurora may require some incremental borrowing in 2012 and 2013 to meet 
its earn-out requirements, but we expect the company to resume generating cash 
in 2014. We would consider lowering the rating if the EBITDA margin continues 
to fall and we believe Aurora is unlikely to generate cash in 2014. We could 
also lower the rating if the loan covenant cushion tightened below 10%, 
although we do not expect this to happen.

We would consider revising the outlook to stable if profit margins stabilize 
or improve, we believe they can be sustained, and Aurora is generating cash 
after earn-out payments. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 
Credits, May 13, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Rating Affirmed; Outlook Revised
                                  To                 From
Aurora Diagnostics Holdings LLC
Aurora Diagnostics Inc.
 Corporate credit rating          B/Negative/--      B/Stable/--

Ratings Raised

Aurora Diagnostics LLC
 Senior secured                   BB-                B+
  Recovery rating                 1                  2 

Ratings Affirmed

Aurora Diagnostics Holdings LLC
 Senior unsecured                 CCC+
  Recovery rating                 6
 
Temporary contact information:

Gail Hessol (646) 285-7768


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

