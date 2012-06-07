版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts Perpetual Energy CCR to 'B-', outlook is negative

Overview	
     -- We believe Perpetual Energy Inc.'s near-term credit measures will 	
remain high, at or above 7x, despite a reduction of the company's debt through 	
2012 because depressed natural gas prices will continue to negatively affect 	
its operating cash flow.	
     -- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Perpetual to 	
'B-' from 'B'. 	
     -- We are affirming our 'B-' issue ratings on the company's senior 	
unsecured notes and revising the recovery rating on the notes to '4' from '5'.	
     -- We base the negative outlook on the assumption that Perpetual's 	
debt-to-EBITDAX ratios will continue to decline, and any reduction in the 	
company's borrowing base will pressure its less-than-adequate liquidity.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
corporate credit ratings on Calgary, Alta.-based Perpetual Energy Inc. to 'B-' 	
from 'B'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, Standard & Poor's 	
affirmed its 'B-' senior unsecured debt ratings on the company, and revised 	
its recovery rating on the notes to '4' from '5'. 	
	
The downgrade reflects our expectation that Perpetual's cash flow will 	
continue to deteriorate through 2012, due to sustained weak natural gas 	
prices, lack of high-priced gas hedges, and the company's high leveraged 	
costs. We are also aware that with lowering natural gas liquids (NGL; 	
especially the lighter end of the barrel) prices, Perpetual will not be able 	
to benefit from liquids production as we had originally expected. At our price 	
deck, we expect the company to exit 2012 with debt-to-EBITDAX about 7.3x and 	
less-than-adequate liquidity. In addition, any further reduction in the 	
borrowing facility might stress the less-than-adequate liquidity.	
	
The revised recovery rating reflects our view of Perpetual's reduced borrowing 	
base (not rated) to C$140 million from C$170 million in April 2012. Because 	
the senior ranking credit facility now accounts for a lesser portion of our 	
estimated enterprise value, we believe there would be more potential recovery 	
available to the unsecured debtholders at the time of default.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Perpetual reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's 	
vulnerable business risk profile and highly leveraged financial risk profile 	
(as per criteria). The ratings also reflect what Standard & Poor's views as 	
Perpetual's weak credit measures, small and limited reserve base, meaningful 	
exposure to low natural gas prices, high-cost structure, and 	
less-than-adequate liquidity. As of March 31, 2012, the company had about 	
C$700 million in adjusted debt, which includes adjustments for convertible 	
debentures and asset-retirement obligations.	
	
Perpetual is a small exploration and production company with most of its 	
shallow gas production from Alberta. The company is spending its 2012 capex on 	
liquids play, especially the Mannville heavy oil play. As of Dec. 31, 2011, 	
the company had a reserve base of 235 billion cubic feet equivalent and an 	
average production of 142.3 million cubic feet a day.	
	
The highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects our expectation that 	
Perpetual's credit measures will remain weak through 2013 as weak natural gas 	
prices limit the company's cash flow measures. Perpetual exited 2011 with an 	
elevated 6.9x debt-to-EBITDAX and we expect it to exit 2012 with about 7.3x 	
debt-to-EBITDAX. Despite the company's expected debt reduction through 	
2012--settlement of company's C$75 million debenture in June 2012, reduction 	
in liabilities associated with the Warwick gas storage sale, and reduction in 	
revolver borrowings through asset sales--the weakening cash flow outweighs any 	
benefits from debt reduction. 	
	
Our assumptions for Perpetual include the following:	
     -- Average production for 2012 will be 5%-15% lower than 2011 with 	
15%-20% focused on liquids.	
     -- Commodity hedges as reported in the company's 2012 first-quarter 	
report.	
     -- Under our April 2012 price scenario (for more information, see 	
"Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil Price 	
Assumptions Are Unchanged," published April 18, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the 	
Global Credit Portal), we expect Perpetual to generate C$70 million-C$80 	
million in EBITDAX in 2012 and 2013. 	
     -- We expect capex of about C$60 million for 2012 .	
     -- Asset sales of about C$150 million will lead to the paying down of 	
C$75 million of convertible debentures and a reduction of liabilities 	
associated with the gas storage facility.	
     -- Any excess cash flow will reduce revolver borrowings.	
     -- We expect the company to exit 2012 with debt-to-EBITDAX about 7.3x and 	
7.9x at year-end 2013.	
	
The vulnerable business risk profile reflects our view of Perpetual's limited 	
diversity (both geographic and production-wise) and our expectation that it 	
will not improve significantly in the near term. As of year-end 2011, the 	
company had a small reserve base of approximately 235 billion of cubic feet 	
equivalent (gross, 88% natural gas, 84% proved developed). Its proved reserve 	
life is 4.6 years and proved developed reserve life at 3.9 years, which is 	
shorter than those of its land-focused peers (five-to-seven years). 	
Perpetual's organic reserve replacement was a modest 125% for 2011; its 	
three-year average was a 97%, which we consider poor. We expect the company's 	
production to decline 5%-15% through 2012, due to its budgeted C$61 million 	
capital plan for 2012 being lower than its maintenance capital of C$85 	
million. Perpetual's production for first-quarter 2012 was about 134.6 million 	
cubic feet equivalent per day, with about 85% of its production consisting of 	
natural gas. 	
	
Weak natural gas prices have negatively affected Perpetual's credit measures 	
since it accounts for a significant portion of the company's current 	
production. Natural gas prices have been depressed for the past few years, and 	
for 2012 prices at AECO have been below C$3.00 per thousand cubic feet. 	
Perpetual has attempted to limit the volatility in the gas prices by layering 	
on hedges--approximately 80% of 2012 and 40% of 2013 expected production 	
(excluding gas over bitumen deemed production) is hedged at slightly more than 	
C$3.00 per gigajoule. Although the hedges provide some cash flow stability, it 	
does not allow the company to generate profit. To improve profitability, 	
Perpetual is focusing on growing its liquids production that generates about 	
C$10 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (mcfe) in revenues. We are, however, 	
aware that with lowering NGL prices (especially that of lighter end products) 	
the company might not be able to benefit from liquids production as we 	
originally expected. 	
	
Perpetual's cost structure is high, in our view, and we do not expect any 	
near-term improvement. Production cost (lease operating expenses, 	
transportation, and general and administrative) was about C$2.50 per mcfe and 	
levered costs (production costs plus depreciation and amortization, and 	
interest) was about C$5.76 per mcfe for 2011. Although its costs are similar 	
to those of peers in the ratings category, the company's net revenues are 	
about C$4.81 per mcfe, which leads to no cash flow. We view Perpetual's 	
profitability, a function of its production type, as poor compared with that 	
of its peers. Its drill-bit finding and development (F&D) cost is a 	
competitive C$1.89 per mcfe; improving all-in F&D costs would eventually 	
benefit the company's profitability. If Perpetual increases its liquids 	
production, we expect the company's profitability and cash flow per mcfe to 	
improve marginally through 2012.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe Perpetual's liquidity is less than adequate (as defined by 	
criteria). Our assessment of the liquidity profile incorporates the following 	
expectations and assumptions:	
     -- Perpetual would breach its debt-to-EBITDA financial covenant if 	
forecast 2013 EBITDA levels fall 15%.	
     -- The company will have about C$50 million available under its revolving 	
facility post the debenture settlement, which could tighten if the borrowing 	
base is reduced. 	
     -- We expect Perpetual's sources of liquidity, which includes funds from 	
operations, availability under the revolving facility, and proceeds from asset 	
sales, to exceed its uses 1.2x or more in the next 12 months.	
     -- We expect net sources to remain positive even if EBITDA declines about 	
20%.	
	
Liquidity sources include our expectation of positive operating cash flow of 	
C$30 million and asset sales of about C$150 million (already completed) in 	
2012. Based on our hydrocarbon price assumptions, we expect Perpetual to have 	
a fixed cost of about C$170 million (including about C$75 million of 	
convertibles that mature) for 2012. We expect the company's liquidity to 	
remain about C$50 million (assuming a borrowing base of $140 million) through 	
2012. However, any reduction in borrowing base could reduce the company's 	
liquidity from its already-tight C$50 million.	
	
Recovery analysis	
We rate Perpetual's 8.75%, C$150 million senior unsecured notes due 2018 'B-' 	
(the same as the corporate credit rating on the company), with a recovery 	
rating of '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the 	
event of a default. 	
	

Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects Standard & Poor's concerns regarding Perpetual's 	
expected liquidity position during our 12-month forecast period. Specifically, 	
our cash flow and spending forecasts for the company include our expectations 	
that Perpetual's debt-to-EBITDAX ratios will continue to deteriorate through 	
2013 and the company's liquidity will remain less than adequate. In 	
particular, we believe that weak gas and NGL prices could strain liquidity 	
significantly.	
	
A further negative rating action could occur if Perpetual's net liquidity 	
decreases below C$40 million on a sustained basis. Based on our 2013 forecast, 	
we have estimated this minimum liquidity requirement (C$40 million) to be the 	
funding shortfall for the year, because Perpetual will generate about C$70 	
million in EBITDA but we expect fixed charges to be higher at about C$110 	
million (capex and interest expenses) in 2013.	
	
We would consider revising the outlook to stable if Perpetual's 	
debt-to-EBITDAX improves above 5.5x. This would be possible if the company 	
improves its cash flow through either increasing its liquids production 	
materially higher than forecast, or generating revenues above C$80 per barrel 	
for liquids. However, given our assumptions about its near-term prospects, we 	
believe Perpetual will likely be challenged to improve its financial measures 	
within the next 12-18 months. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil 	
Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, April 18, 2012	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas 	
Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 	
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
Ratings List	
Perpetual Energy Inc.	
	
Rating Lowered	
                                  To                From	
 Corporate credit rating          B-/Negative/--    B/Negative/--	
	
Rating Affirmed/Recovery Rating Revised	
 Senior unsecured debt            B-                B-	
  Recovery rating                 4                 5	
    	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

