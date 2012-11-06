TEXT-Fitch expects to rate Banco Santander Mexico notes 'BBB+'

Nov 6 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign a 'BBB+' rating to the planned
issuance of Banco Santander Mexico (SAN Mexico)'s dollar-denominated fixed rate
senior unsecured notes. The amount of these notes could be up to USD 1.0
billion, with a tenor for up to 10 years.
The 'BBB+' expected rating of these senior notes is aligned to SAN Mexico's
'BBB+' long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), which reflects that these notes
rank pari passu with other senior obligations. In turn, SAN Mexico's IDRs are
aligned to its viability rating (VR) of 'bbb+', indicating that its credit
quality is driven by the bank's intrinsic financial profile.
SAN Mexico's VR of 'bbb+' and its long term IDRs of 'BBB+' are driven by the
bank's relevant and growing franchise, strong risk management, sound capital
ratios and improving profitability, although they also consider SAN Mexico's
lower than peers margins and the challenges arising from above average loan
growth recently.
The Rating Outlook on SAN Mexico's IDR remains Negative, highlighting the
inherent linkage of a subsidiary and its parent. The Negative Outlook reflects
that SAN Mexico's VR and IDR could be affected by further potential downgrades
of its parent, Spain's Banco Santander (SAN, rated 'BBB+' with a
Negative Outlook by Fitch).
In Fitch's opinion, SAN Mexico has the financial strength to merit a rating
above its parent, absent a significant deterioration of market sentiment, but
only to certain degree. Therefore, a potential multi-notch downgrade of SAN,
could affect SAN Mexico's VR, its IDRs, and the rating of the proposed senior
notes.
Considering the systemic importance of SAN Mexico, Fitch maintains a Support
Rating Floor (SRF) of 'BBB-', given the vested interest from the Mexican
sovereign to preserve the health of its financial system. In Fitch's view, the
sovereign could provide support, should it be required. Fitch's SRFs indicate a
level below which the agency will not lower the bank's long-term IDRs. The
proposed senior notes are not explicitly guaranteed by the Mexican savings
protection agency.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
