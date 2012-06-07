版本:
TEXT-S&P affirms Zayo Group 'B' rating

Overview	
     -- Zayo Group has proposed funding for its purchase of AboveNet Inc.	
     -- We are assigning issue-level and recovery ratings to Zayo's proposed 	
secured debt and unsecured notes.	
     -- We are removing our 'B' corporate credit rating on Zayo from 	
CreditWatch and affirming the rating.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects the company's strong growth prospects 	
balanced by what we consider a highly leveraged financial risk profile and 	
very aggressive financial policies.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate 	
credit rating on Louisville, Colo.-based Zayo Group LLC and removed all 	
ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with negative implications on 	
March 19, 2012. The outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we assigned 'B' issue-level and '4' recovery ratings to 	
Zayo's proposed senior secured debt. The secured debt consists of a $1.5 	
billion term loan B due 2019 and $750 million of senior secured notes due 	
2019. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation for average (30% to 	
50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. 	
	
We also assigned 'CCC+' issue-level and '6' recovery ratings to Zayo's 	
proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2020, indicating our 	
expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment 	
default.	
	
The senior credit facilities rank equally in right of payment with the senior 	
secured notes. The company intends to use the proceeds from the transaction, 	
along with $470 million in equity, to fund the purchase of AboveNet Inc. and 	
refinance existing debt at both companies. Our ratings are based on proposed 	
terms and conditions.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Zayo reflect its highly leveraged capital structure, aggressive 	
acquisition and capital investment strategy, and significant competition among 	
fiber-based bandwidth providers. We expect Zayo's capital expenditures to 	
remain high as it seeks to expand its fiber-to-the-tower and dark fiber 	
businesses, leading to minimal free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation in 	
the near term. Tempering factors include our expectation for continued strong 	
demand for data transport services, a recurring revenue stream with over $2.8 	
billion in committed revenue under contracts, and the company's enhanced scale 	
and geographic reach resulting from acquisitions. We consider the financial 	
risk profile "highly leveraged" and the business risk profile "weak."	
	
We view Zayo's capital structure as highly leveraged and forecast leverage to 	
be about 6x at the end of fiscal 2013. This calculation includes the present 	
value of operating leases and 100% debt treatment for the company's preferred 	
equity, which we estimate to be about $370 million and $285 million, 	
respectively, at the end of fiscal 2013. Zayo's business benefits from 	
significant operating leverage as it adds network scale and thus the company 	
could de-leverage significantly from revenue growth.	
	
We expect Zayo to record near-10% organic annual revenue growth and near-20% 	
EBITDA growth over the next two years, reflecting the strong demand for fiber 	
bandwidth, healthy contract backlog, cost efficiencies from integrating 	
AboveNet, and continued margin expansion from additional network scale gained 	
through growth. As a result, we expect EBITDA margins to improve to the 	
mid-50% area within one year and the high-50% area within two to three years. 	
However, our rating incorporates the likelihood that the company will continue 	
to fund its capital investment strategy or future acquisitions with debt, 	
which would keep leverage elevated. We believe capital expenditures will be on 	
the order of 30% of revenues after the first year of integration of AboveNet 	
is complete, leading to FOCF in the near term.	
	
Zayo provides fiber-based telecom services and data center colocation, the 	
latter of which involves hosting customers' servers in a centralized data 	
center. Pro forma for its pending acquisition of AboveNet, its network will 	
consist of nearly 68,000 fiber route miles across the U.S. and Europe, 	
improving our assessment of the company's scale and diversity. Wireless 	
operators and telecommunication carriers represent one-third of the business 	
(down from over 50% of monthly recurring revenue), and its top five customers 	
represent 21% (down from 38%). While Zayo's average remaining months per 	
contract drops to the 30's from 45 after the AboveNet acquisition, we expect 	
this to increase above 40 as management focuses on improving AboveNet's 	
contract terms. Pricing has been stable in recent years, as increased 	
bandwidth demands and lower cost of delivery have offset declining prices per 	
megabit. Nonetheless, we believe the fiber industry could witness greater 	
pricing pressure in the future given the high level of competition and 	
expansion plans by various providers.	
	
Liquidity	
Pro forma for the acquisition, we consider Zayo's liquidity "adequate" under 	
our criteria as we expect that sources of liquidity will exceed uses by more 	
than 1.2x. Sources include full availability under the company's proposed $250 	
million revolving credit facility and our expectation for nearly $320 million 	
annually in funds from operations (FFO). 	
	
Capital expenditures are the primary use of liquidity and are expected to 	
nearly equal FFO over the next 12 months. We do note that the majority of 	
capital expenditures are success-based and so the company can delay capex 	
spending if FFO are lower than anticipated. Other than minimal capital lease 	
payments and 1% amortization of the term loan, the company does not have any 	
sizable debt maturities.	
	
Covenants under the proposed term loan are expected to include a senior 	
secured leverage ratio, a total leverage ratio, and a fixed-charge coverage 	
ratio, and the "adequate" liquidity assessment assumes these covenants include 	
sufficient EBITDA cushion of 20% or greater over the next year.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Zayo, to be 	
published on RatingsDirect soon after this report.	
	
Outlook	
Our stable outlook reflects the company's good growth prospects balanced by 	
what we consider a highly leveraged financial risk profile and very aggressive 	
expansion policies. We believe leverage will remain elevated for the 	
foreseeable future, with EBITDA growth potentially offset by additional 	
debt-financed acquisitions or capital investments.	
	
We could lower the rating if leverage remained above 7x on a sustained basis. 	
In our view, this could most likely occur if the company made a poor 	
debt-funded acquisition that resulted in a loss of EBITDA or cash flow, or if 	
the pricing environment were to deteriorate due to increased competition. We 	
view an upgrade as unlikely over the next year. While our target for an 	
upgrade is sustained leverage below 5x with margins remaining at or above 	
current levels, our base expectation is that Zayo will continue to pursue 	
debt-financed acquisitions or capital investments that will keep leverage in 	
line with the current rating.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Zayo Group LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        B/Watch Neg/--	
	
New Ratings	
	
Zayo Capital Inc.	
Zayo Group LLC	
 Senior Secured                                           	
  US$1.5 bil term loan B bank ln        B                  	
  due 2019                            	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
	
Zayo Group LLC	
 Senior Secured	
  US$750 mil sr nts due 2019            B                  	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
 Senior Unsecured	
  US$500 mil sr unsec nts due 2020      CCC+               	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  	
	
Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
	
Zayo Capital Inc.	
Zayo Group LLC	
 Senior Secured                         B                  B/Watch Neg	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  4

