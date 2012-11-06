TEXT-S&P cuts Black Press corporate credit rating to 'B-'

Overview
-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Victoria,
B.C.-based Black Press Ltd. to 'B-' from 'B' based on our view of the
company's ongoing organic revenue and profit declines, as well as refinancing
risk.
-- At the same time, we are revising our recovery rating on the company's
senior secured bank debt to '1' from '2', while affirming our 'B+' issue-level
rating on the debt, reflecting our view of improved recovery prospects given
Black Press' continued repayment of the debt.
-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that we could lower the
ratings in the near term if the company fails to address its refinancing risk.
Rating Action
As Standard & Poor's Ratings Services previously announced, on Nov. 1, 2012,
we lowered our long-term corporate credit rating on Victoria, B.C.-based Black
Press Ltd. to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is negative.
We base the downgrade on our view that Black Press' operating performance will
remain weak in the medium term due to difficult industry fundamentals. While
revenue remained largely flat for the six months ended Aug. 31, 2012, compared
with the same period last year, reported EBITDA was down 6.3% during this
period. Given the lackluster economy and declining newspaper print advertising
sales, we expect the company's performance to remain sluggish for the
remainder of fiscal 2013 (ending Feb. 28, 2013). Furthermore, Black Press
faces refinancing risk with its senior secured bank facilities maturing in
August 2013 and senior subordinated notes maturing in February 2014.
At the same time, we revised our recovery rating on the company's senior
secured bank debt to '1' from '2', and affirmed our 'B+' issue-level rating
(two notches above the corporate credit rating) on the debt. A '1' recovery
rating indicates our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event
of default, in contrast to a '2' recovery rating, which indicates our
expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery. We revised the revised recovery
rating based on our view of improved recovery prospects for the senior secured
debt given Black Press' continued repayment of the debt.
Rationale
The ratings on Black Press reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the
company's vulnerable business risk profile and highly leveraged financial risk
profile (as our criteria define the terms). We base our business risk
assessment on the company's weak operating performance, declining organic
revenue base, and lack of revenue diversification outside of the newspaper
publishing industry. We believe the industry faces long-term secular pressures
related to market share erosion toward online and other forms of advertising.
Partially offsetting these business risk factors, we believe, is the company's
solid market position within several of its regions. Our financial risk
assessment is based on Black Press' aggressive financial policy, weak credit
protection measures, high debt burden, and tight leverage covenant cushion.
Black Press has followed a clustering strategy with its portfolio of
newspapers. Western Canada is the company's core geographic market, generating
71% of revenue in the six months ended Aug. 31, 2012, with Ohio and Washington
State making up the balance. Black Press' revenue declined 0.9% in the six
months ended Aug. 31, 2012, compared with the same period in fiscal 2012,
largely because of lower advertising sales and reduced printing revenue,
partially offset by the contribution from U.S. acquisitions and favorable
foreign exchange. We believe the company's key source of revenue, newspaper
print advertising sales, will remain soft compared with historical
performance. The reported EBITDA margin declined to 19.6% in the first-half
fiscal 2013 compared with 20.7% for the same period the year before.
Our base case scenario for Black Press in fiscal 2013 expects:
-- Revenue to decline on an organic basis in the low-single-digit percent
area due largely to lower advertising sales;
-- Margins to be pressured from the expected decline in revenue combined
with the company's relatively high fixed-cost base;
-- Newsprint costs to have no significant impact on margins this year; and
-- Free cash flow to remain sufficient to support term loan amortization.
While Black Press' debt balance has declined this year from scheduled
amortization payments and the cash flow sweep, EBITDA also declined resulting
in flat-to-weaker credit protection measures year-over-year. Adjusted debt to
EBITDA of 5.0x in the 12 months ended Aug. 31, 2012, is unchanged
year-over-year; while EBITDA interest coverage weakened to about 2.2x during
this period from 2.9x for the 12 months ended Aug. 31, 2011, due to lower
EBITDA and higher interest costs. We expect credit measures to remain in line
with the ratings category in the next year.
Liquidity
We believe Black Press has less-than-adequate liquidity based on refinancing
risk and the company's tight leverage covenant cushion. Relevant expectations
and assumptions in our assessment of Black Press' liquidity profile are as
follows:
-- Its sources of liquidity are free cash flow and cash.
-- The company was compliant with its financial covenants at Aug. 31,
2012, including a maximum 4.75x debt-to-EBITDA ratio and a minimum 2.00x
EBITDA interest coverage ratio. However, compliance with the leverage covenant
would not have survived a 15% drop in EBITDA at Aug. 31, which is the minimum
required for our definition of adequate liquidity.
-- We believe Black Press will generate sufficient cash flow in fiscal
2013 to support term loan amortization and capital expenditures.
-- Black Press is subject to a cash flow sweep (as defined in the credit
agreement) as long as debt to EBITDA exceeds 3.75x, which has resulted in debt
repayment above the scheduled amortization.
-- The company faces refinancing risk as its senior secured bank
facilities mature in August 2013 and senior subordinated notes mature in
February 2014.
Recovery analysis
We rate Black Press' senior secured bank debt 'B+' (two notches above the
corporate credit rating on the company), with a '1' recovery rating indicating
our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of default.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that we could lower the ratings
on Black Press in the near term if the company fails to address its
refinancing risk. In addition, we could consider lowering our ratings on Black
Press if operating performance weakens more than we expect, if adjusted debt
to EBITDA is above 6x, or if there is less than a 10% EBITDA cushion within
the financial covenants. We could revise the outlook to stable after
completion of the refinancing for the company's debt coming due in the next 18
months, as well as if the company demonstrates sustainable improvement in its
operating performance, including revenue and margin stability, which we expect
would result in adequate covenant cushion with continued debt repayment.
Black Press is a private company and does not release financial information
publicly.
Ratings List
Rating Lowered
To From
Black Press Ltd.
Corporate credit rating B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/--
Ratings Affirmed/Recovery Rating Revised
To From
Black Press Group Ltd.
Senior secured debt B+ B+
Recovery rating 1 2
Black Press U.S. Partnership
Senior secured debt B+ B+
Recovery rating 1 2
