TEXT-S&P rates Allied Nevada Gold Corp 'B'

June 7 - Overview	
     -- We expect gold and silver producers, including U.S.-based Allied 	
Nevada Gold Corp., to benefit from favorable pricing over the next two
years, albeit at levels likely below recent cyclical highs.	
     -- Allied Nevada intends to use proceeds from its recently issued C$400 	
million senior unsecured notes to partly finance an aggressive capital 	
expansion program at its sole operating mine.	
     -- We are assigning a 'B' corporate credit rating to Allied Nevada and a 	
'B' issue-level rating to the company's C$400 million senior unsecured notes 	
due 2019.	
     -- Our stable outlook reflects our view that note proceeds and projected 	
operating cash flow will provide "adequate" liquidity to the company to 	
complete its aggressive capital spending plan, based on our expectations for 	
gold prices over the next 12 months.	
 	
Rating Action	
On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate 	
credit rating to U.S.-based mining company, Allied Nevada Gold Corp. The 	
outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue-level rating 	
and a '3' recovery rating to the company's C$400 million senior unsecured 	
notes due 2019. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation for 	
meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. 	
	
Allied Nevada will use proceeds from the proposed notes to fund a portion of 	
the company's $1.2 billion mine expansion program.	
 	
Rationale	
Our corporate credit rating on Allied Nevada reflects our view of the 	
company's business risk as "vulnerable" and its financial risk as 	
"aggressive." Weaknesses include the company's reliance on a single operating 	
mine, exposure to volatile precious metals prices, and very high capital needs 	
related to the company's aggressive mine expansion plans. In our view, 	
currently favorable prices for gold and silver as well as Allied Nevada's 	
significant proven and probable reserves somewhat offset these risks. 	
	
Under our base case scenario, we expect revenue to exceed $300 million in 2012 	
and EBITDA to be about $170 million. This assumes the company produces 200,000 	
ounces of gold at about $1,500 an ounce and 850,000 ounces of silver at about 	
$30 an ounce. The increased production relates largely to the ongoing ramp-up 	
of the company's heap leach facilities that it reopened for operations in 	
2007. During 2011, Allied Nevada produced 104,000 ounces of gold and over 	
479,000 ounces of silver in 2011, which resulted in the generation of about 	
$152 million in revenue and about $56 million in EBITDA.	
	
Credit measures will initially look good relative to our "aggressive" 	
financial risk assessment. We expect leverage of about 3x EBITDA in 2012 and 	
funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 20% to 25% based on our current 	
baseline production and pricing assumptions. However, our financial risk 	
assessment also incorporates our view that the company's planned $1.2 billion 	
mine expansion program is aggressive, given its moderate size ($325 million of 	
estimated 2012 revenues of over $300 million), its limited operating history 	
(incorporated in 2006), and our view that gold prices are likely to recede 	
over time from recent cyclical highs. 	
	
Our baseline scenario for 2013 contemplates lower gold prices at about $1,400 	
an ounce and silver prices near $28 an ounce. Under our scenario, continued 	
production improvements at the company's heap leach facility offset the 	
prices. As such, we expect revenues to grow 50% over 2012, EBITDA to 	
approximate $300 million, and leverage to drop below 2x. 	
	
Allied Nevada is a midsize gold and silver producer, with nearly 13 million 	
ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and $482 million of proven and 	
probable silver reserves at its Hycroft mine in Nevada. The company also owns 	
or controls other early-to-advanced stage exploration properties in the state. 	
Our vulnerable business risk assessment reflects the company's very narrow 	
geographic concentration with just one operating mine and its exposure to 	
highly volatile precious metals prices. To a lesser extent, our business risk 	
assessment reflects execution risk related to the potential for delays or cost 	
escalation at mine expansion projects.	
 	
Liquidity	
In our view, Allied Nevada has adequate liquidity based on the following 	
observations and assumptions:	
     -- We assume that the proceeds from the C$400 million unsecured note 	
offering plus existing cash on hand will be sufficient to cover uses by at 	
least 1.2x over the next 12 months.	
     -- Covenants governing the new notes are typical and customary and that 	
covenants and have sufficient initial headroom for projected EBITDA to decline 	
by 15% to 20%.	
     -- We assume some (but not full) flexibility with regard to the timing of 	
expansion capital outlays, such that estimated sources will exceed uses of 	
liquidity over the next two years if projected EBITDA declines 15%.	
	
We expect sources of liquidity to total about $800 million, which includes 	
about $650 million of pro forma cash and about $110 million of estimated funds 	
from operations under our baseline scenario for 2012. Allied Nevada also has 	
access to a small $30 million secured revolving credit facility due 2014. Uses 	
of liquidity include about $90 million of working capital outflows under our 	
baseline scenario and about $210 million of capital expenditures. We further 	
assume that the company will not pay meaningful dividends in 2012 or 2013, 	
given our outlook for receding gold prices and the company's substantial 	
expansion capital needs.	
 	
Recovery analysis	
	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Allied 	
Nevada, to be published after this report on RatingsDirect.	
 	
Outlook	
Our stable outlook reflects our view that note proceeds and projected 	
operating cash flow will provide adequate liquidity, based on our expectation 	
for gold prices of $1,400 to $1,500 through 2013.	
	
An upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 months, given the company's 	
substantial capital needs and the potential risks associated with a mine 	
expansion program that we view to be aggressive. However, we could raise our 	
rating in the next two or three years if gold prices remain favorable and if 	
it appears that it will complete its mine expansion plans on time and on 	
budget.	
	
We would lower our rating if the mine expansion projects experience 	
substantial delays or cost overruns. We would also lower our rating if our 	
baseline assumptions are incorrect and gold prices drop below $1,400, 	
particularly if the company did not take actions to preserve its adequate 	
liquidity. These actions could include accessing additional debt or equity 	
capital or delaying its aggressive capital spending program to offset 	
weaker-than-currently-anticipated cash flows.	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Industry Report Card: U.S. Natural Resources Companies Hang On To 	
Ratings Stability Amid A Gradual Recovery, April 27, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking: North American Metals And Mining Companies, Strongest 	
To Weakest, April 13, 2012	
     -- Credit Themes: Global Economic Uncertainty Weighs On U.S. And Canadian 	
Metals And Mining Companies, Feb. 7, 2012	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining 	
Industry, June 23, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
	
New Rating	
	
Allied Nevada Gold Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                  B/Stable/--        	
 C$400 million senior unsecured notes     B                  	
  Recovery Rating                         3	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

