TEXT-S&P rates Allied Nevada Gold Corp 'B'

June 7 - Overview
-- We expect gold and silver producers, including U.S.-based Allied
Nevada Gold Corp., to benefit from favorable pricing over the next two
years, albeit at levels likely below recent cyclical highs.
-- Allied Nevada intends to use proceeds from its recently issued C$400
million senior unsecured notes to partly finance an aggressive capital
expansion program at its sole operating mine.
-- We are assigning a 'B' corporate credit rating to Allied Nevada and a
'B' issue-level rating to the company's C$400 million senior unsecured notes
due 2019.
-- Our stable outlook reflects our view that note proceeds and projected
operating cash flow will provide "adequate" liquidity to the company to
complete its aggressive capital spending plan, based on our expectations for
gold prices over the next 12 months.
Rating Action
On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate
credit rating to U.S.-based mining company, Allied Nevada Gold Corp. The
outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue-level rating
and a '3' recovery rating to the company's C$400 million senior unsecured
notes due 2019. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation for
meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
Allied Nevada will use proceeds from the proposed notes to fund a portion of
the company's $1.2 billion mine expansion program.
Rationale
Our corporate credit rating on Allied Nevada reflects our view of the
company's business risk as "vulnerable" and its financial risk as
"aggressive." Weaknesses include the company's reliance on a single operating
mine, exposure to volatile precious metals prices, and very high capital needs
related to the company's aggressive mine expansion plans. In our view,
currently favorable prices for gold and silver as well as Allied Nevada's
significant proven and probable reserves somewhat offset these risks.
Under our base case scenario, we expect revenue to exceed $300 million in 2012
and EBITDA to be about $170 million. This assumes the company produces 200,000
ounces of gold at about $1,500 an ounce and 850,000 ounces of silver at about
$30 an ounce. The increased production relates largely to the ongoing ramp-up
of the company's heap leach facilities that it reopened for operations in
2007. During 2011, Allied Nevada produced 104,000 ounces of gold and over
479,000 ounces of silver in 2011, which resulted in the generation of about
$152 million in revenue and about $56 million in EBITDA.
Credit measures will initially look good relative to our "aggressive"
financial risk assessment. We expect leverage of about 3x EBITDA in 2012 and
funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 20% to 25% based on our current
baseline production and pricing assumptions. However, our financial risk
assessment also incorporates our view that the company's planned $1.2 billion
mine expansion program is aggressive, given its moderate size ($325 million of
estimated 2012 revenues of over $300 million), its limited operating history
(incorporated in 2006), and our view that gold prices are likely to recede
over time from recent cyclical highs.
Our baseline scenario for 2013 contemplates lower gold prices at about $1,400
an ounce and silver prices near $28 an ounce. Under our scenario, continued
production improvements at the company's heap leach facility offset the
prices. As such, we expect revenues to grow 50% over 2012, EBITDA to
approximate $300 million, and leverage to drop below 2x.
Allied Nevada is a midsize gold and silver producer, with nearly 13 million
ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and $482 million of proven and
probable silver reserves at its Hycroft mine in Nevada. The company also owns
or controls other early-to-advanced stage exploration properties in the state.
Our vulnerable business risk assessment reflects the company's very narrow
geographic concentration with just one operating mine and its exposure to
highly volatile precious metals prices. To a lesser extent, our business risk
assessment reflects execution risk related to the potential for delays or cost
escalation at mine expansion projects.
Liquidity
In our view, Allied Nevada has adequate liquidity based on the following
observations and assumptions:
-- We assume that the proceeds from the C$400 million unsecured note
offering plus existing cash on hand will be sufficient to cover uses by at
least 1.2x over the next 12 months.
-- Covenants governing the new notes are typical and customary and that
covenants and have sufficient initial headroom for projected EBITDA to decline
by 15% to 20%.
-- We assume some (but not full) flexibility with regard to the timing of
expansion capital outlays, such that estimated sources will exceed uses of
liquidity over the next two years if projected EBITDA declines 15%.
We expect sources of liquidity to total about $800 million, which includes
about $650 million of pro forma cash and about $110 million of estimated funds
from operations under our baseline scenario for 2012. Allied Nevada also has
access to a small $30 million secured revolving credit facility due 2014. Uses
of liquidity include about $90 million of working capital outflows under our
baseline scenario and about $210 million of capital expenditures. We further
assume that the company will not pay meaningful dividends in 2012 or 2013,
given our outlook for receding gold prices and the company's substantial
expansion capital needs.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Allied
Nevada, to be published after this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our stable outlook reflects our view that note proceeds and projected
operating cash flow will provide adequate liquidity, based on our expectation
for gold prices of $1,400 to $1,500 through 2013.
An upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 months, given the company's
substantial capital needs and the potential risks associated with a mine
expansion program that we view to be aggressive. However, we could raise our
rating in the next two or three years if gold prices remain favorable and if
it appears that it will complete its mine expansion plans on time and on
budget.
We would lower our rating if the mine expansion projects experience
substantial delays or cost overruns. We would also lower our rating if our
baseline assumptions are incorrect and gold prices drop below $1,400,
particularly if the company did not take actions to preserve its adequate
liquidity. These actions could include accessing additional debt or equity
capital or delaying its aggressive capital spending program to offset
weaker-than-currently-anticipated cash flows.
Ratings List
New Rating
Allied Nevada Gold Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
C$400 million senior unsecured notes B
Recovery Rating 3
