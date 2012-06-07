TEXT-S&P rates Allied Nevada Gold Corp 'B'

June 7 - Overview -- We expect gold and silver producers, including U.S.-based Allied Nevada Gold Corp., to benefit from favorable pricing over the next two years, albeit at levels likely below recent cyclical highs. -- Allied Nevada intends to use proceeds from its recently issued C$400 million senior unsecured notes to partly finance an aggressive capital expansion program at its sole operating mine. -- We are assigning a 'B' corporate credit rating to Allied Nevada and a 'B' issue-level rating to the company's C$400 million senior unsecured notes due 2019. -- Our stable outlook reflects our view that note proceeds and projected operating cash flow will provide "adequate" liquidity to the company to complete its aggressive capital spending plan, based on our expectations for gold prices over the next 12 months. Rating Action On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to U.S.-based mining company, Allied Nevada Gold Corp. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue-level rating and a '3' recovery rating to the company's C$400 million senior unsecured notes due 2019. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Allied Nevada will use proceeds from the proposed notes to fund a portion of the company's $1.2 billion mine expansion program. Rationale Our corporate credit rating on Allied Nevada reflects our view of the company's business risk as "vulnerable" and its financial risk as "aggressive." Weaknesses include the company's reliance on a single operating mine, exposure to volatile precious metals prices, and very high capital needs related to the company's aggressive mine expansion plans. In our view, currently favorable prices for gold and silver as well as Allied Nevada's significant proven and probable reserves somewhat offset these risks. Under our base case scenario, we expect revenue to exceed $300 million in 2012 and EBITDA to be about $170 million. This assumes the company produces 200,000 ounces of gold at about $1,500 an ounce and 850,000 ounces of silver at about $30 an ounce. The increased production relates largely to the ongoing ramp-up of the company's heap leach facilities that it reopened for operations in 2007. During 2011, Allied Nevada produced 104,000 ounces of gold and over 479,000 ounces of silver in 2011, which resulted in the generation of about $152 million in revenue and about $56 million in EBITDA. Credit measures will initially look good relative to our "aggressive" financial risk assessment. We expect leverage of about 3x EBITDA in 2012 and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 20% to 25% based on our current baseline production and pricing assumptions. However, our financial risk assessment also incorporates our view that the company's planned $1.2 billion mine expansion program is aggressive, given its moderate size ($325 million of estimated 2012 revenues of over $300 million), its limited operating history (incorporated in 2006), and our view that gold prices are likely to recede over time from recent cyclical highs. Our baseline scenario for 2013 contemplates lower gold prices at about $1,400 an ounce and silver prices near $28 an ounce. Under our scenario, continued production improvements at the company's heap leach facility offset the prices. As such, we expect revenues to grow 50% over 2012, EBITDA to approximate $300 million, and leverage to drop below 2x. Allied Nevada is a midsize gold and silver producer, with nearly 13 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and $482 million of proven and probable silver reserves at its Hycroft mine in Nevada. The company also owns or controls other early-to-advanced stage exploration properties in the state. Our vulnerable business risk assessment reflects the company's very narrow geographic concentration with just one operating mine and its exposure to highly volatile precious metals prices. To a lesser extent, our business risk assessment reflects execution risk related to the potential for delays or cost escalation at mine expansion projects. Liquidity In our view, Allied Nevada has adequate liquidity based on the following observations and assumptions: -- We assume that the proceeds from the C$400 million unsecured note offering plus existing cash on hand will be sufficient to cover uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months. -- Covenants governing the new notes are typical and customary and that covenants and have sufficient initial headroom for projected EBITDA to decline by 15% to 20%. -- We assume some (but not full) flexibility with regard to the timing of expansion capital outlays, such that estimated sources will exceed uses of liquidity over the next two years if projected EBITDA declines 15%. We expect sources of liquidity to total about $800 million, which includes about $650 million of pro forma cash and about $110 million of estimated funds from operations under our baseline scenario for 2012. Allied Nevada also has access to a small $30 million secured revolving credit facility due 2014. Uses of liquidity include about $90 million of working capital outflows under our baseline scenario and about $210 million of capital expenditures. We further assume that the company will not pay meaningful dividends in 2012 or 2013, given our outlook for receding gold prices and the company's substantial expansion capital needs. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Allied Nevada, to be published after this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable outlook reflects our view that note proceeds and projected operating cash flow will provide adequate liquidity, based on our expectation for gold prices of $1,400 to $1,500 through 2013. An upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 months, given the company's substantial capital needs and the potential risks associated with a mine expansion program that we view to be aggressive. However, we could raise our rating in the next two or three years if gold prices remain favorable and if it appears that it will complete its mine expansion plans on time and on budget. We would lower our rating if the mine expansion projects experience substantial delays or cost overruns. We would also lower our rating if our baseline assumptions are incorrect and gold prices drop below $1,400, particularly if the company did not take actions to preserve its adequate liquidity. These actions could include accessing additional debt or equity capital or delaying its aggressive capital spending program to offset weaker-than-currently-anticipated cash flows. 