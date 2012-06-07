版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Gulf South Pipeline notes 'BBB'

June 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB' issue rating to $300 million in senior unsecured notes issued by Gulf
South Pipeline Co. L.P. (BBB/Stable/--), an operating subsidiary of Boardwalk
Pipeline Partners L.P. (BBB/Stable/--).	
	
The rating reflects the consolidated credit quality of Boardwalk, driven by 	
its "strong" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. 	
We expect Gulf South to use proceeds to pay down revolving credit facility 	
borrowings on its fully drawn $250 million sublimit under Boardwalk's $1 	
billion credit facility. Boardwalk amended the facility in April 2012 and it 	
matures in 2017. We expect Gulf South to distribute the remaining proceeds to 	
the parent to repay borrowings under Texas Gas Transmission LLC's or Gulf 	
Crossing Pipeline Co. LLC's portion of the revolving credit facility.	
	
As of March 31, 2012, Boardwalk had about $3.5 billion in debt, a debt to 	
EBITDA ratio of about 5.4x, and adequate liquidity. (For the complete 	
corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Gulf South 	
published on Feb. 28, 2012.) 	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy 	
Industry, April 18, 2012	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb.16, 2011	
     -- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Gulf South Pipeline Co. L.P. 	
Corporate credit rating              BBB/Stable/--	
	
New Rating	
$300 mil. senior unsecured notes     BBB	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

