TEXT-S&P rates Gulf South Pipeline notes 'BBB'

June 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB' issue rating to $300 million in senior unsecured notes issued by Gulf
South Pipeline Co. L.P. (BBB/Stable/--), an operating subsidiary of Boardwalk
Pipeline Partners L.P. (BBB/Stable/--).
The rating reflects the consolidated credit quality of Boardwalk, driven by
its "strong" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile.
We expect Gulf South to use proceeds to pay down revolving credit facility
borrowings on its fully drawn $250 million sublimit under Boardwalk's $1
billion credit facility. Boardwalk amended the facility in April 2012 and it
matures in 2017. We expect Gulf South to distribute the remaining proceeds to
the parent to repay borrowings under Texas Gas Transmission LLC's or Gulf
Crossing Pipeline Co. LLC's portion of the revolving credit facility.
As of March 31, 2012, Boardwalk had about $3.5 billion in debt, a debt to
EBITDA ratio of about 5.4x, and adequate liquidity. (For the complete
corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Gulf South
published on Feb. 28, 2012.)
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy
Industry, April 18, 2012
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb.16, 2011
-- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
RATINGS LIST
Gulf South Pipeline Co. L.P.
Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/--
New Rating
$300 mil. senior unsecured notes BBB
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.