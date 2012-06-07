版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 8日 星期五 03:14 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Polypore International credit facility 'BB'

June 7 - Overview	
     -- U.S.-based filtration manufacturer Polypore International Inc. 
has announced plans to refinance its debt with a proposed $450 million senior 	
secured credit facility. 	
     -- We are assigning a 'BB' issue rating to the credit facility, two 	
notches above our corporate credit rating on the company, and a '1' recovery 	
rating on the new facility.	
     -- We are placing our rating on Polypore's $365 million senior notes due 	
2017 on CreditWatch with positive implications, reflecting our expectation 	
that the proposed refinancing will improve noteholders' recovery prospects.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'BB' issue 	
rating to North Carolina-based Polypore International Inc.'s proposed $450 	
million senior secured credit facility. The facility comprises a $150 million 	
revolver and a $300 million term loan A, both due 2017. We assigned the 	
facility a '1' recovery rating indicating very high recovery (90%-100%) in a 	
payment default scenario. Polypore plans to use proceeds of the term loan and 	
revolver to pay down its existing term loan B.	
	
At the same time, we are placing our rating on Polypore's $365 million senior 	
notes due 2017 on CreditWatch with positive implications pending the 	
completion of the proposed refinancing. If the transaction closes as we 	
expect, we likely would raise the issue rating and revise the recovery rating 	
on the note upward, to reflect improved recovery prospects for the senior debt.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Polypore reflect the Charlotte, N.C.-based filtration 	
manufacturer's "aggressive" financial risk profile and its "weak" business 	
risk profile. The company's credit measures are stronger than our expectations 	
for the 'B+' corporate credit rating, and we expect steady revenue and profit 	
growth in its business segments this year. However, high capital spending 	
currently constrains free cash flow generation, and a portion of the company's 	
future business prospects depends on customers acceptance of new battery 	
technology, the rate of which remains uncertain.	
	
Polypore is one of three major manufacturers operating in the niche battery 	
separator business. Polypore manufactures separators for lead-acid and lithium 	
batteries (accounting for slightly more than two-thirds of revenues) primarily 	
for transportation, industrial, and consumer applications. It also 	
manufactures filtration membranes for various health care applications as well 	
as industrial processes. We believe demand for lead-acid battery separators, 	
which tends to be for replacements rather than new car batteries, will 	
continue to be relatively stable. And health care filtration applications have 	
historically been fairly resilient to economic cycles. In addition, emerging 	
markets should also contribute to growth opportunities. 	
	
In our opinion, the technical nature of Polypore's products and the relatively 	
concentrated supply base should translate into attractive margins. We believe 	
the lithium separator business, though more volatile than lead-acid, has a 	
favorable long-term growth outlook, with support from new battery 	
technologies, including for electric drive vehicles (EDV) 	
Despite these attributes, we consider Polypore's product line to be fairly 	
narrow, and we believe its markets will continue to face technological risks 	
along with some degree of customer concentration: Polypore's top five 	
customers accounted for about 25% of revenues in 2011, and the rate of 	
adoption of various EDV technologies remains uncertain, and this could lead to 	
periods of supply-demand imbalance. 	
	
Although quarterly performance can be somewhat volatile as evidenced by a drop 	
in revenues in the first quarter this year, we expect overall revenue growth 	
consistent with our global GDP forecasts of 3%-4%. We also expect steady to 	
modestly improved EBITDA margin. Consistent performance in the lead-acid and 	
health care businesses should support this. As Polypore continues to undertake 	
significant capacity expansion for its lithium battery separator business, we 	
expect associated margins to be consistent with the company's average. However 	
lower-than-expected capacity utilization could affect profitability. The 	
company expects capital expenditure to be about $150 million this year, which 	
should be funded from internal cash flows. 	
	
We believe Polypore's financial risk profile will remain "aggressive," 	
characterized by high debt. The company's credit metrics, at total debt to 	
EBITDA of roughly 3x, and funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted total debt 	
slightly above 20% are currently somewhat stronger than our expectations for 	
the rating of 4x-5x and 15%-20% respectively. We believe these metrics provide 	
some capacity for Polypore to support its significant capital spending 	
program, which currently constrains its free cash flow generation, or some 	
flexibility to weather weaker than expected demand or operating performance. 	
We note that the company has appealed an FTC ruling to divest a business 	
(representing about 10% of revenues and profits) that it acquired in 2008. The 	
outcome of this litigation remains uncertain, but we do not expect it to 	
affect the rating.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe Polypore will have adequate sources of liquidity. The company will 	
have scheduled debt amortization on its new term loan of roughly $15 million 	
each year over the near term. Our assessment of Polypore's liquidity profile 	
incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and 	
facility availability, to exceed its uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 to 	
18 months;	
     -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more 	
than 15%; and	
     -- We believe the company's compliance with financial covenants (which we 	
believe will include a maximum net senior leverage covenant) could survive a 	
15% to 20% drop in EBITDA.	
	
Sources of the company's liquidity will include the roughly $80 million cash 	
balance as of March 31, 2012, and its new $150 million revolving credit 	
facility, which we believe will be largely undrawn at close. Uses of liquidity 	
in 2012 include about $10 million in scheduled debt amortization and capital 	
expenditures, which we estimate at more than $150 million. We believe this 	
number will be significantly less in 2013.	
	
Recovery analysis	
Please see Standard & Poor's upcoming recovery report on Polypore, to be 	
published on RatingsDirect. 	
	
Outlook	
Our long-term rating outlook is stable. We believe Polypore's credit metrics 	
will remain somewhat better than our expectations for the rating over the next 	
few quarters. We could raise the rating if continued strong demand and high 	
capacity utilization translates into improved operating performance and 	
stronger cash flow conversion likely in 2013, allowing the company to sustain 	
good credit metrics. We could lower the rating, however, if a cyclical 	
slowdown reduces activity in the company's end markets or if increased 	
competition erodes its market position, resulting in lower revenue and 	
worsening credit measures. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 	
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009 	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Polypore International Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                B+/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Assigned	
Polypore International Inc.	
 Senior secured	
  $150 mil. revolver due 2017           BB	
   Recovery rating                      1	
  $300 mil. term loan A due 2017        BB	
   Recovery rating                      1	
	
Rating Placed On CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Polypore International Inc.	
 $365 mil. sr unsec notes due 2017      B/Watch Pos        B	
  Recovery rating                       5	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

